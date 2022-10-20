DuBOIS — Playing short-handed at DuBois Monday night, the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team lost 8-0 on the host’s annual Pink Night under the lights.
Rachel Sickeri had four goals and three assists while Emily Graeca had three goals and three assists. Kamryn Fontaine also had a goal and an assist as the Lady Beavers move to 14-3 on the year with one game left in its regular season.
Brookville (8-7-1) had a lack of players so instead of scrapping the game entirely, both teams played the contest down one person (10-on-10) and 30 minute halves instead of the typical 40. An injury within the final 10 minutes then had both teams playing 9-on-9.
The Lady Raiders were scheduled to host Punxsutawney Wednesday and travel to St. Marys on Friday to close out the regular season. The District 9 Class 1A playoffs start next week with pairings to be announced later this week.
Last Thursday, Addison Patton’s first-half goal off a Kaida Yoder assist was the lone score in the Lady Raiders’ 1-0 win over Punxsutawney.