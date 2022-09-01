BROOKVILLE — Monday’s plans didn’t quite play out with the planned soccer triple-header between Brookville and St. Marys at the football stadium thanks to stormy weather that blew through area.
What did get completed was a half of the junior high game won 2-0 by Brookville and the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 loss to St. Marys with the third game with the boys postponed. No makeup date was announced.
In the girls’ game, all three goals were scored in the first half by the visiting Lady Dutch as Sophie Radkowski, Gianna Surra and Izzy Catalone (off an Avery Eckels assist) scored first-half goals for St. Marys in its shutout win with goalie Olivia Eckels notching the win.
Next up for the Lady Raiders is a trip to Karns City on Thursday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Next Tuesday and Wednesday, the Lady Raiders visit Elk County Catholic and host DuBois respectively.
Also at home over the weekend, the Brookville Raiders soccer team finished 1-1 and placed third in its first Matt Kramer Memorial Tournament, named in honor of the late Kramer who was a longtime coach in the soccer community.
The Raiders opened with a 3-2 loss to Clearfield on Friday before claiming the consolation game on Saturday with a 3-2 win over DuBois Central Catholic. West Shamokin claimed the tournament title with an 8-1 first-round win over DCC and then a 3-2 overtime win over the Bison in the championship game.
The Wolves from District 6 scored the game-winner two minutes into extra time to win the title. Coleman Stockdale and Brody McGaughey were all-tournament selections for the champs while Brookville’s Steven Plyler, Clearfield’s Evan Davis and DCC’s Kyan peck were also part of the team.
“Matt was an integral part in soccer in Brookville the last 20 years. I’ve coached all three of his boys. He coached in the Soccer Association,” Raiders head coach Dave Reitz said. “I coached with him on the girls’ team before taking over the boys and Matt always talked about doing a tournament. It only made sense to do it this way. He’s Brookville born and bred, lived here his pretty much his whole life and it makes for us to do this tournament on a yearly basis.”
In the opening loss to Clearfield, it was Davis who led the Bison with his hat trick, the third goal coming off a penalty kick with just under three minutes left in regulation to break a 2-2 tie.
The Raiders had tied when Isaac Hetrick put in a corner kick off Brad Fiscus that deflected off the hands of Bison goalkeeper Rhyan LaRock 28:25 into the second half.
Plyler gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead with just under nine minutes to go in the first half off a Rhys Vander Kelen assist. Davis made it 1-1 less than six minutes later and 10 minutes into the second half, Davis put the Bison up 2-1 with his second goal.
Saturday, the Raiders won the back-and-forth matchup with the Cardinals as Plyler scored two goals and Hetrick scored the go-ahead goal with nine minutes remaining off assists from Plyler and Caleb Kornbau.
Isaac Reitz set up Plyler’s first goal that tied things at 1-1 almost nine minutes into the game, then it was Ganen Cyphert assisting on Plyler’s second goal to make it 2-1 17 minutes into the first half.
Central tied it on a Neel Gupta goal before the Raiders got the game-winner from Hetrick.
Brody Barto got the win in net, making a key save off a DCC direct kick opportunity late in regulation.
“We did a lot of things well. Saturday, if we could clean up our finishing, it wouldn’t have been a 3-2 match and we did give up three PKs this weekend and I’m not very satisfied with that, but we were still able to stay in both matches. We started off well,” said Reitz.
The Raiders, who lost their game with St. Marys Monday with a makeup to be announced, visit Karns City along with the girls on Thursday with a 5 p.m. start. Next Wednesday, the Raiders host DuBois with a scheduled 6 p.m. start.