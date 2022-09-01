BROOKVILLE — Monday’s plans didn’t quite play out with the planned soccer triple-header between Brookville and St. Marys at the football stadium thanks to stormy weather that blew through area.

What did get completed was a half of the junior high game won 2-0 by Brookville and the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 loss to St. Marys with the third game with the boys postponed. No makeup date was announced.

