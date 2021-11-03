HYDE — Running into the unbeaten and defending District 9 Class 2A champion Clearfield, the Brookville Lady Raiders were eliminated from the soccer playoffs with a 10-0 loss last Wednesday at the Bison Sports complex.
The season finished at 7-8-1 for the Lady Raiders, who lost 7-0 to Clearfield earlier this season. Clearfield takes a 19-0 record into Thursday’s D9 final against Karns City.
It was a battle all season long for the Lady Raiders, who started the year 2-6. Head coach Kaitlyn Hill loses Alayna Haight, Elisa Molnar, Laynee Sorbin and Jordan Cook to graduation from a team that improved from last year’s 1-12 season.
“We’re losing four starters from this team,” Hill said. “We have a young team and we have a small team with just 14 girls on the roster. We’ve improved every game since we last played them. We had a five-game winning streak late in the season. Overall we improved each game and that’s what we wanted coming into playoffs. I’m just very proud of our girls. They hustled all game.”
Unlike their first matchup where Clearfield led just 1-0 at halftime, the Lady Bison scored early and often as Elle Smith netted three goals and added three assists.
The Lady Raiders had the ball in the Clearfield end in the first five minutes and were able to fire a shot toward the Lady Bison goal that Allison Shipley gobbled up.
But once Clearfield got possession and moved into Brookville territory, it took control of the game.
Smith opened the scoring at 8:14 on the Lady Bison’s second shot of the game, then set up the next two, feeding Emma Hipps at 10:02 and McKenna Lanager at 11:48 to give Clearfield a 3-0 lead just 11:48 in.
Smith scored again at 19:47, before Riley Ryen got in the act at 22:36. Ryen took a feed from Hipps and blasted the ball off the post, before the rebound came back out to her. She hit it off her body and into the goal.
Megan Hamm put the next two Lady Bison goals in at 24:43 and 32:25 and Abby Ryan finished off the first-half scoring when she found a loose ball in the box after a corner kick and fired it into the net.
Clearfield scored eight times on 12 shots in the first half.
“They took the momentum,” Hill said. “They had great passes and they have a lot of girls that can find the back of the net. But we knew we had improved since the last time we played and I think we took them off-guard for some time in the first half. But we weren’t able to hold them.”
Smith netted the hat trick early in the second half at 46:00. Hipps finished an Alayna Winters cross at 59:54 to finalize the scoring.
Clearfield outshot Brookville 16-2 and held a 7-0 advantage in shots.
Shipley stopped both shots she faced for the Lady Bison, while Jordan Cook made four saves for the Lady Raiders.