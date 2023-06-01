SHIPPENSBURG — With junior Julie Monnoyer’s return to the 100-meter hurdles along with her leading an all-underclassmen relay, it was all about building more experience for the Brookville Lady Raiders at last weekend’s PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Monnoyer, running in her second hurdles race at states, joined sophomore Autumn Walter, and freshmen Hannah Geer and Kaida Yoder on the 4x100 relay.
Unfortunately for Monnoyer, she ran into some bad luck, literally, in her preliminary race last Friday morning.
In her race, the 19th-seeded Monnoyer was knocked off stride by a stumbling Burrell’s Allison Smola before the second hurdle and it caused Monnoyer to run into her own hurdle as she grabbed it to keep from falling.
Normally, that’s an automatic disqualification for touching the hurdle with your hands, but considering it wasn’t Monnoyer’s fault, she was given an option of running a special heat to try to qualify. It would be alone.
“It happened so quick and we realized it wasn’t her fault. I saw her face and knew it wasn’t her fault,” Lady Raiders head coach Dana MacBeth said. “Julie said the other girl apologized to her. She didn’t want to fall either, but Julie was upset about that.
“We were talking on the phone and she felt it was going to be a lot and it had to be her decision. She didn’t want to run alone and give her teammates on the relay her best.”
So Monnoyer finished with a time of 18.95 and last among runners who finished. Her seeded time from districts was 16.53, which would’ve finished 15th.
In the relay preliminary race, the Lady Raiders finished in 52.39 seconds for 26th place with D9 runner-up Moniteau in 27th at 52.69. Their seeded time from districts of 51.9 would’ve placed them 24th.
“They ran solid,” Raiders coach Dan Murdock said. “They ran well and passed the stick pretty well. Just to get down there, especially with three who hadn’t been there before, sometimes teams will go and lay an egg. And they didn’t. They ran solid, so I was proud of them for that. We wanted them to see it. Now they understand. If you want to get to the podium, there’s a lot to be done.”
MacBeth concurred, the extra year of experienced likely paying off for next season’s goals.
“It was eye-opening for all of them and I thought it was great because you can’t explain that experience until you have it,” she said.