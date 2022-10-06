BROCKWAY — With time ticking out on the first half, the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team found a way to get a goal and that was the one that was needed to finish off a season sweep of Brockway.
Hannah Lundgren knocked in a shot off a scramble following Lauren Castellan’s corner kick with just one second left on the first-half clock and that’s was the game’s lone score in Brookville’s 1-0 win at Varischetti Field Monday.
The Lady Raiders improved to 6-5-1 with the win and made it a season sweep of Brockway, which they beat 3-2 in a double-overtime thriller at home back on Sept. 19.
“We were playing really well,” Lady Raiders head coach Kaitelyn Hill said. “The girls were being really aggressive and going to the ball. The girls came out wanting to come out and win without having to go double-overtime this time.”
The goal came after the second of two corner kicks in the closing seconds. Castellan sent in a corner with about 40 seconds left on the clock and it was knocked away, but the Lady Raiders got another corner. With about 10 seconds to go, Castellan sent another ball in. Addison Patton got a foot on the pass, but it was knocked way. The Lady Rovers couldn’t clear the ball, allowing Lundgren to get it into the net before the end of the half.”
The set piece continued a season filled with some productive chances off those opportunites.
“Lauren has really stepped up this year and taken a lot of corner kicks,” Hill said. “Jazmines has done some lately and they both have had some nice pieces. We’ve scored off a handful of those sets this year.”
The Lady Raiders are off until Monday’s trip to Kane. Tuesday and Thursday, they host Karns City at 5 p.m. and Port Allegany at 4:30 p.m. respectiv
In other matches:
THURS., Sept. 29
Forest Area 1,
Lady Raiders 0
At home on Senior Night, the Lady Raiders dropped a frustrating 1-0 decision to the Fires who converted on a penalty pick with 19:24 left in regulation for the only goal in a game with few serious scoring chances.
The call was against the Lady Raiders for pushing in the box, questionable for sure in a scoreless game, but certainly a bad break as Maria Bauer put the shot past Lady Raiders goalkeeper Kerstyn Davie for the game’s lone score.
“We said at halftime that we needed to put a goal in because you never know in soccer,” said Lady Raiders head coach Kaitlyn Hill, whose team outshot Forest 13-4. “It can be a bad call like there was or a fluke goal or just a light goal that goals in. We knew that could happen. They were a great team with a great goalkeeper and very comparable to us.”
The Fires’ stationary three-player defensive formation at the 18-yard line was a different look for the Lady Raiders to deal with.
“We haven’t seen that,” Hill said. “We haven’t seen anyone hold the defense at the 18, but I think we adapted well to it. We just had a lot of nice shots and that’s something we’ve worked on the last couple of weeks.”
After the game the Lady Raiders honored their seniors Breanna McKendree, Grace Park, Phoenix Neiswonger and Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez.
Forest improved its record to 7-3 and stopped a 5-0-1 streak by the Lady Raiders, who dropped to 5-5-1 with its first loss in just over three weeks.
WED., Sept. 28
Lady Raiders 9,
Curwensville 1
At Curwensville, Addison Patton and Hannah Geer each scored two goals while Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez scored a goal and assisted on four others to lead the Lady Raiders to a 9-1 win.
The Lady Raiders extended their winning streak to four and unbeaten stretch to six as Breanna McKendree, Autumn Walter, Kaida Yoder and Hannah Lundgren also scored for the Lady Raiders. Yoder also had two assists while Lundgren added a helper as well.