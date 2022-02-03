BROOKVILLE — In a battle of two 5-8 teams, it was the hosts on Senior Night who pulled away for a 23-point win.
The Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team stopped its three-game losing streak with a 61-38 win over Kane, leading by 11 points at halftime and adding on to that in the second half.
It was a welcome flip of results for head coach Mark Powell, whose team honored its five seniors Jordan Cook, Alayna Haight, Elisa Molnar, Tayler Rafferty and Elizabeth Wonderling before the opening tip.
Now 6-8, it’s Thursday at home for the Lady Raiders against North Clarion in what would be seventh straight home game, weather-permitting of course.
“I think the kids fed off the energy from the crowd and the kids gained energy from that and we just had a good, fun night of basketball,” said Powell. “We’ve really struggled shooting the basketball and tonight it felt better shooting. The kids gained some confidence from tonight, we’re in a big stretch and it’s February. It’s time to go if we’re going to try to go to the playoffs. It was an important win.”
Haight was the game-high scorer with 20 points, drilling four 3-pointers and scoring 12 of her points in the fourth quarter. Eight other Lady Raiders scored points with Cook finishing with 12 points and six rebounds.
Wonderling and her sophomore sister Eden each scored nine points.
A 21-6 start to the game set the tone as the Lady Raiders built that lead by the 5:20 mark of the second quarter on Reggan Olson’s basket. The Lady Raiders led 25-14 at halftime.
Kane, led by Cora Jekielek’s 11 points, got as close as 26-20 early in the third quarter when Aubri Haight nailed her lone 3-pointer at the 5:39 mark, but Brookville responded with a 10-2 run that gave it a 36-22 lead following two Elizabeth Wonderling free throws at the 3:23 mark.
From there, the closest Kane got was 11 points, 41-29, 41 seconds into the fourth quarter before the Lady Raiders pulled away for a solid win on a night where the team honored its seniors.
“This group has been around a long time and they’ve seen a little bit of everything with the highs and being part of two district titles and they were here when we won five games last year and they’re part of an important season this year as we try to get back on track,” Powell said. “We’re working hard to do that and if snowmageddon doesn’t happen later this week, we’ll continue to do that Thursday and Friday.”
Cora Jekielek led Kane with 11 points.
The Lady Raiders hit 21 of 55 shots from the field (38.2 percent) and 14 of 18 free throws while outrebounding Kane, 43-33. They slightly won the turnover edge, 22 to 24.
The Lady Raiders won the JV game, 35-23, to improve to 5-6 with Eden Wonderling and Reggan Olson scoring 14 and six points respectively.
Friday, the Lady Raiders are scheduled to visit Punxsutawney before Monday’s trip to A-C Valley.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, Jan. 27
St. Marys 45,
Brookville 36
At home against the Lady Dutch, the Lady Raiders dropped a District 9 League game.
The Lady Raiders led 12-6 after the first quarter, but were outscored 20-7 in the second quarter and the Lady Dutch led the rest of the way and by as many as 12 points in the third quarter.
Izzy Catalone led St. Marys with 11 points.
For the Lady Raiders, all 12 of Alayna Haight’s points came on her four 3-pointers. Elizabeth Wonderling scored 10 points with three steals and three assists. Jordan Cook had five points and eight rebounds.
St. Marys won the JV game, 28-23. Kerstyn Davie scored eight points for the Lady Raiders.