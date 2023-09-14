ST. MARYS — Going five sets after a four-set loss to Redbank Valley Monday, the Brookville Lady Raiders edged closer to their first volleyball dual meet win of the season in a loss at St. Marys Tuesday night.
The Lady Raiders fell to 0-5 going into Thursday’s Senior Night matchup with Bradford at home after the Lady Dutch outlasted them, 22-25, 22-25, 25-15, 13-25, 15-8.
Julie Monnoyer and Whitney Guth finished with eight and six kills respectively while Jamison Colgan and Eden Wonderling each had five kills. Samantha Whitling dealt out 14 set assists.
The Lady Raiders won the JV match in two sets.
Next week, the Lady Raiders host Union Monday and travel to Punxsutawney Tuesday.
In Monday’s match against Redbank Valley, the Lady Raiders grabbed the opening set after rallying from a 24-21 deficit for a 26-24 win. From there, it was the Lady Bulldogs winning 25-13, 25-22, 25-21 for a four-set win over the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Bulldogs hitting trio of Taylor Ripple, Izzy Bond and Mylee Harmon all hit double figures in kills with 14, 13 and 11 respectively. Eventually, their net work was what got them past a stubborn defensive-minded foe that took the first set of the night.
But early on, the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t overcome hitting woes, five service errors and five hitting errors that led to Brookville’s final five points that got it the come-from-behind opener.
“The first set was obviously not our best set and I told the girls that was their Monday blues set, but they showed up after that and we stuck with them,” Anderson said. “The back and forth I could’ve done without, but that was an even matchup and the girls needed the challenge and they got it tonight. They didn’t like losing that first set and came out ready and didn’t let up from there.”
Brookville’s familiar defensive scrambling led to some of Redbank Valley’s problems, especially in the first set. Lady Raiders head coach Joyce Reitz’s team fell to 0-4, but she’s seen some progress. The Lady Raiders were 4-2 in pool play at the Brockway Tournament on Saturday and reached the semifinals of the knockout playoff before bowing out.
“I think we’re improving each set, each day and we’re touching the ball and frustrating teams,” Reitz said. “Our offense hasn’t kicked in yet and that’s where we’re struggling because we are bringing up all the balls. The defense frustrates teams even when they are tipping, we’re bringing it back and touching about every ball.
“I wouldn’t have been surprised if we had 40 digs. We were digging a lot of balls they were hitting. Those kids worked hard tonight.”
Whitney Guth led the Lady Raiders with seven kills and three aces. Julie Monnoyer had five kills and two blocks while Averi Pangallo finished with four kills.
The Lady Bulldogs quickly righted the ship with a blowout 25-13 win in the second set. in the third, the Lady Bulldogs trailed 22-21, but got a Bond kill, two Brookville errors and a Ripple kill to rally for the 25-22 win.
Like the opening set, the Lady Bulldogs led 24-21 but didn’t waste any time by getting a match-clinching kill from Harmon to hike their season record to 3-1.
Brookville won the JV match in straight sets, 25-14, 25-23.
Lady Raiders at Brockway Tourney
At Brockway’s annual early-season tournament last Saturday, the Lady Raiders went 4-2 in pool play, topped Bradford in a one-set quarterfinal matchup before losing in the semifinals to Port Allegany. The Lady Gators went on to lose to Sheffield in the final.
The Lady Raiders split with DuBois Central Catholic (25-16, 21-25), split the eventual champs (25-22, 21-25) and swept Cameron County (25-17, 25-15).
“It was a hard-fought playoff-type win that the girls haven’t been in, so we’re trying to teach them about that uncharted territory,” Reitz said.