MARION CENTER — Starting the season with two games on the road, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team dropped an 11-1 decision at Marion Center Tuesday afternoon.
Marion Center Lexi Roush’s second home run of the game was a solo game-ender that enacted the 10-Run Rule with one out and came after starting pitcher Shyanne Silvis’ grand slam for a five-run fifth inning. Roush’s first homer was a two-run homer in the third. She finished 3-for-4 with the two homers and a double.
In the circle, Silvis scattered six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Tori McKinney had two of the Lady Raiders hits, both of them singles. The Lady Raiders scored a run in the first inning and took the 1-0 lead into the bottom of the third before Marion Center’s four-run inning that broke things open.
Cadence Suhan singled and came around to score on Kerstyn Davie’s two-out single.
Wednesday, the Lady Raiders were scheduled to travel to St. Marys, weather-permitting. Monday’s game at Keystone was also postponed without a makeup date posted.
Friday and next Monday, the Lady Raiders are scheduled to visit Johnsonburg and Elk County Catholic before hosting DuBois next Wednesday.
In last Friday’s season-opener at Punxsutawney where they were the home team due to unplayable conditions at home, the Lady Raiders fell to the “visiting” hosts, 17-1. The Lady Chucks scored nine runs in the first inning in a three-inning game stopped by the 15-Run Rule.
The Lady Raiders had three hits as Tollini singled in the second inning, and Suhan and Riley Eble hit back-to-back doubles in the third inning.
In other games:
MONDAY, April 4
A-C Valley 8, C-L 7
At West Freedom, the Lady Lions’ dropped their season-opener in a walk-off as Mackenzie Parks hit a two-run homer with one out to complete a Lady Falcons three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh.
Parks wound up going 4-for-4 with five runs batted in, spoiling the Lady Lions’ opener. She also pitched, striking out four and walking three while giving up nine hits.
Frances Milliron led the Lady Lions, going 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Alyssa Whiant and Abby Knapp each had two hits. Knapp and Regan Husted hit doubles.
Husted was the losing pitcher, striking out six and walking two while giving up 11 hits in 6 1/3 innings.
BASEBALL
C-L
Still waiting for a game, the Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team had its first three games postponed not counting Wednesday or Thursday which had home games with North Clarion and Cranberry scheduled respectively.
Next Tuesday through Thursday, the Lions visit Forest Area, DuBois Central Catholic and host A-C Valley/Union.