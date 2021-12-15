OIL CITY — With two players putting up career-high scoring performances, the Brookville Lady Raiders beat Oil City 61-40 Tuesday night to improve to 2-1 in the early season.
Jordan Cook led the way with a career-high 20 points to go along with nine rebounds and five steals as did Eden Wonderling with a career-high 17 points. Alayna Haight also scored 17 points.
Haight scored 13 of her points in the first half with three 3-pointers while Wonderling totaled 12 of her 17 in the second half. Cook had 12 points in the second half as the Lady Raiders turned a 29-17 halftime lead into a 21-point win in the second half.
The Lady Raiders visit Elk County Catholic Friday before hosting St. Marys next Wednesday.
In last weekend’s tournament games:
SATURDAY, Dec. 11
North Clarion 51,
Brookville 21
At their own tip-off tournament, the Lady Raiders were routed by North Clarion in the championship game as they managed to make just four of 35 shots from the field.
Gwen Siegel scored 12 of her team’s 15 points in the first quarter and finished with 14 overall as the She-Wolves routed the hosts for the title.
North Clarion raced out to leads of 15-8 after the first quarter, 28-10 by halftime and initiated the PIAA Mercy Rule’s running clock by the 2:03 mark of the third quarter with a 44-14 advantage.
The She-Wolves’ other all-tourney player Emma McFarland scored 6 points. Madison McFarland was the only other double-figure scorer with 11 points as eight different players out of 20 who saw time on the court found the scoring column.
The She-Wolves shot 50 percent (23-for-46) from the field.
Eden Wonderling, Elizabeth Wonderling and Reggan Olson each scored five points for the Lady Raiders, who committed 18 turnovers. They did go 10-for-12 from the foul line as all of Eden Wonderling’s points came from the charity stripe.
“I think we learned a couple of things this weekend,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “We learned how to play in front of fans. It’s the first time that group played a varsity game in front of fans, so that was something. We were able to win a game that turned out to be a close one (Friday over Clearfield) and we’re able to look back and self-assess and work on areas that we need to improve on. Those were pretty glaring really on both nights. We did find areas to improve on and we’ll work on that.”
Jordan Cook got the nod for the Lady Raiders’ all-tournament nod after her heroics in the win over Clearfield. Elisa Molnar didn’t score against North Clarion, but she had a team-high seven rebounds.
C-L, which lost 54-51 to North Clarion Friday, beat Clearfield 51-45 in the consolation game.
In Friday’s opener:
FRIDAY, Dec. 10
Brookville 54,
Clearfield 52
In the opener Friday, the Lady Raiders squandered a 21-point third-quarter lead before Jordan Cook came through with a basket, a big defensive rebound and two free throws to help the Lady Raiders survive a gutsy Clearfield squad.
“Jordan played big all night as she was playing in foul trouble for most of it,” said head coach Mark Powell. “She even had to set out a little due to the fouls. The way she played at the end, I’m just really proud of her.”
Neither team would get much going through the first eight minutes as Brookville (1-0) led just 11-9 after the first quarter. The two teams combined for just three field goals while combining for 24 free throw attempts for the quarter.
The Lady Raiders built a 32-16 halftime lead and opened the second half on a 6-1 run to push the lead to 21 at 38-17 with 5:30 to play in the third. Clearfield responded with a 14-1 run of its own to close the gap to eight at 39-31 at the end of the third. Hipps and Walker combined for all 15 Clearfield points with eight and seven respectively.
Clearfield cut the deficit to six twice in the early going of the fourth before another three from Haight pushed the lead back to nine at 46-37 with 5:12 to play.
Hannah Glunt answered with a three at the 4:29 mark to begin a 13-4 Lady Bison run which tied the game at 50-50 with 44.9 seconds remaining in the contest.
Cook made a driving layup with 19.2 seconds left for a 52-50 Brookville lead. She then grabbed a defensive rebound and was fouled with 6.2 seconds left. She made both free throws for a 54-50 lead.
Walker then put in a layup off a missed three-point attempt at the buzzer to set the final score.
Cook finished with a team-high 18 points while Haight added 13. Elizabeth Wonderling and Eden Wonderling each added eight points.
Eden Wonderling and Elisa Molnar each grabbed eight rebounds for the Lady Raiders.
Hipps scored a game-high 26 points for Clearfield including a 14-of-22 effort from the free throw line. Walker added 14 points.
In all, the teams combined to attempt 71 free throws in a foul-filled game. The Lady Raiders were 24-for-43 from the line while Clearfield finished 20-for-27.
Steve Smail contributed to this story.