SENECA — Stopping a four-game losing streak, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team surged past Cranberry for a 58-28 win Monday night.
The Lady Raiders (3-5) were up 25-16 at halftime before outscoring Cranberry 20-4 in the third quarter to pull away for a convincing win.
“We finished the first half the way I wanted to start the first half and we finished with a 7-0 run and I think that momentum just carried into the third quarter,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “It was nice to get Alayna (Haight) rolling at the end of the second quarter and it carried into the big second half for her.”
Haight scored 15 of her game-high 23 points in the second half, including 12 in the third quarter.
Also for the Lady Raiders, Eden Wonderling and Jordan Cook finished with 14 and 11 points respectively.
Rylee Coe led winless Cranberry with 11 points.
The Lady Raiders were scheduled to host Bradford Friday and then St. Marys Monday and Oil City Tuesday to start a stretch of eight straight home games.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, Jan. 6
Brockway 46,
Brookville 33
At Brockway, the visiting Lady Raiders trailed 28-10 at halftime after the hosts blitzed them for a 16-2 edge in the second quarter.
From there, it was an uphill battle for the Lady Raiders who did outscore Brockway 23-18 in the second half. But the damage was done.
The closest the Lady Raiders got was 41-29 in the fourth quarter.
Danielle Wood powered the Lady Rovers with a game-high 20 points. From there, it was a balanced effort for Brockway as several players made key contributions to the victory as the Lady Rovers are starting to get its full team back together.
Selena Buttery had 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Brockway, while Ciara Morelli finished with eight points. Madelyn Schmader added five points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Alayna Haight scored 10 points to lead the Lady Raiders while
Elisa Molnar and Elizabeth Wonderling each had seven points, while Cook chipped in six.
“We’re struggling to put four quarters together and trying to get healthy,” said Brookville coach Mark Powell. “We were down 9-0 and got it to 9-8. The physicality of that game doesn’t help us any (with not a lot of fouls called). That helped them not having a lot of players, and we need to get the foul line and just didn’t get there tonight.
“We need to put four quarters together, and even in our two wins we struggled to do that. We’ll keep working at it and get better.”