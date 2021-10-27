While the District 9 soccer playoff run ended out of the gate for the Clarion-Limestone Lions Tuesday, the Brookville Lady Raiders were scheduled to start their postseason Wednesday.
The Lady Raiders, in Class 2A, were scheduled to visit unbeaten Clearfield for a 6 p.m. kickoff at the Bison Sports Complex.
It’s a four-team bracket with the No. 4 seed Lady Raiders (7-7-1), who closed the season with a 5-1-1 run after starting the year 2-6. One of those losses came at home to Clearfield in a 7-0 shutout on Sept. 11.
It’s back to the postseason after a one-year hiatus when they finished 1-12 last year. In 2019, the Lady Raiders lost their playoff opener to Karns City, 6-0. Their last playoff win came in 2018 in a 2-1 victory over St. Marys before losing 1-0 in the D9 final to Karns City.
On the other side of the bracket also on Wednesday No. 2 seed Karns City hosts No. 3 St. Marys also at 6 p.m.
The semifinal winners meet in Brockway next Thursday at 7 p.m.
Last year, Clearfield ended Karns City’s eight-year streak of D9 titles with a 5-4 win in the finals, also in Brockway. The Lady Gremlins had gone into that game with 22 district titles in the previous 25 years.
In the Lady Raiders’ season-ending 6-1 loss last Wednesday at home against DuBois, their lone goal came from Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez.
For DuBois, Rachel Sickeri scored three goals while Kamryn Fontaine scored two and Sydney Peace scored one.
The Lady Beavers will face Bradford for the Class 3A title Monday in Brockway.