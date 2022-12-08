JOHNSONBURG — Losing its third straight game to start the season, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team fell short at Johnsonburg in a 49-44 setback Tuesday night.
The Lady Raiders travel to Oil City Friday and Keystone Monday before next Friday’s home date with Elk County Catholic in their District 9 League debut.
Tuesday, the Lady Raiders and Ramettes were tied at 29-29 going into the fourth quarter before the hosts outscored them 20-12.
Eden Wonderling, coming off a strong weekend at the tip-off tournament where she averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds, scored 23 points with 16 coming in the second half. She was the lone Lady Raider in double-figure scoring. Samantha Whitling scored six points off the bench.
The Lady Raiders lost to Clearfield in Saturday’s tip-off consolation game, 42-31, after opening with a 60-43 loss to tournament champion North Clarion on Friday.
“We had a lot of bright spots this weekend,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “As we mentioned before the season started, we need to be patient and we have to continue to have patience. We’re into games now but we can’t lose sight of what we want to do by the end of the season and that’s continually improve with these young kids. We saw a lot of good things from the freshmen and Eden Wonderling had an outstanding weekend and it was great to see her on the all-tournament team.”
The tournament MVP award went to North Clarion’s Lauren Lutz, whose She-Wolves beat Clarion-Limestone 42-30 for the title on Saturday. The rest of the girls’ all-tournament team included North Clarion’s Madison McFarland, C-L’s Jenna Dunn and Clearfield’s Cayleigh Walker.
the Lady Raiders led 21-17 following Reggan Olson’s 3-pointer with 3:59 left in the second quarter. Wonderling picked up her third foul of the game and sat out the rest of the half as Clearfield went on a 8-0 run to finish the half for a 26-21 lead at intermission.
From there, Clearfield led the rest of the way, 42-31 after three quarters and by as many as 17 points in the fourth before setting for the final margin.
The 5-foot-4 junior Wonderling capped a strong weekend with two double-doubles with 17 points and 11 rebounds. She was the lone Lady Raider in double figures. Freshman Hannah Geer hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points.
“We lost the momentum there when Eden picked up her third foul and we need her on the floor as close to 32 minutes as we can and that became evident,” Powell said. “We couldn’t be happier with the way she’s playing and you’re going to see her game grow as the season goes on. She loves to go to the rim and we’re working on the perimeter game.”
Walker led the Lady Bison with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Mia Helsel finished with 13 points. The Lady Bison, who forced 20 Brookville turnovers, were 5-for-21 from the 3-point line. The Lady Raiders were 6-for-18 from long distance.
In Friday’s game, North Clarion set the tone early and often in its win over the Lady Raiders, jumping out to a 23-4 first-quarter lead after forcing 11 Brookville turnovers. The She-Wolves built it up to 25-5 in the early moments of the second quarter, but with head coach Terry Dreihaup using plenty of his minutes with the bench the rest of the way, Brookville actually played the game even.
North Clarion led 28-17 at halftime after Brookville owned a 13-5 second-quarter edge. In the third quarter, the Lady Raiders got it to within 30-23 after a Hannah Lundgren basket with just under six minutes left in the quarter.
It wouldn’t get any closer as North Clarion led 43-29 going into the fourth quarter and built its lead to as high as 24 points at 56-32 in the fourth quarter.
Three She-Wolves reached double figures in scoring. Lutz, a 6-foot-3 senior, scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Madison McFarland finished with 14 points and Emma McFarland added 10 points.
North Clarion wasn’t playing with junior transfer and former Venango Catholic Lily Homan, who is out with an injury.
For the Lady Raiders, Wonderling turned in a double-double effort with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Geer came off the bench to score eight points. Hannah Lundgren finished with seven points.
In a turnover-filled game, the Lady Raiders finished with 26, but edged North Clarion’s 28 giveaways.