KNOX — Natalie Bowser had three hits with two doubles and drove in two runs to lead Keystone to a 9-3 win over visiting Brookville on a cold and damp Monday afternoon.
The Lady Panthers led 5-3 going into the bottom of the sixth before scoring four runs. Keira Best singled in two runs. Leah Exley and Emilee Dixon singled in runs as well.
Brookville managed eight hits off Exley and Bowser. Cadence Suhan singled twice and scored a run.
Alyssa Tollini took the loss in the circle, giving up 12 hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Six Keystone runs were unearned.
Laela Kammerdeiner singled in Daisley in the first inning, Elisabeth Delancey scored on an error to get the Lady Raiders within 4-2 in the top of the fourth and Daisley’s sacrifice fly pushed home Suhan to get the Lady Raiders within 5-3 in the top of the fifth before Keystone put up four in the bottom of the sixth.
Now 3-5, the Lady Raiders were scheduled to host Bradford in a doubleheader on Wednesday before Friday’s scheduled game at home against A-C Valley/Union. Monday, they visit Punxsutawney.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, April 21
West Branch 26, Brookville 8
At Northside Field, putting together four big innings, the visiting Lady Warriors slugged their way to a five-inning win over the Lady Raiders.
West Branch scored six runs in the first inning, six more in the third, six in the fourth and eight runs in the top of the fifth to deal the Lady Raiders the 10-Run Rule loss.
Brookville fought off the 15-Run rule after scoring six runs in the bottom of the fourth to get to within 18-8. The Lady Warriors then put up eight more runs in the top of the fifth to extend their lead.
Alaina Royer went 4-for-5 with two doubles and six runs batted in to lead West Branch’s 23-hit attack. Greysyn Gable, Makenna Moore and Layla Thompson each had three hits. Moore doubled and tripled and drove in three runs.
Brookville finished with 10 hits off West Branch pitcher Kamryn Mactavish, who struck out 10 and walked two.
Alyssa Tollini singled three times and scored a run. Jordan Daisley singled twice and scored two runs and Tori McKinney tripled in two runs to cap Brookville’s six-run fourth inning. Megan McKinney doubled in two runs in the fourth as well.
Natasha Rush gave up five runs in the first inning and took the loss in the circle for Brookville. Cadence Suhan got out of the first inning and finished the game.
THURSDAY, April 20
Brookville 8,
Brockway 5
At Northside Field, Alyssa Tollini had three hits, drove in three runs and tossed a complete game eight-hitter to lead the Lady Raiders to a come-from-behind win.
Coming off a 14-4 complete-game win at Port Allegany Wednesday, Tollini went the distance in the circle again with eight strikeouts against no walks. Four of the five Brockway runs were earned.
But the Lady Raiders (3-for-3) needed Tollini’s bat as well. Her two-run double in the second inning gave Brookville a 4-0 lead. In the first, she reached on an error and scored on Tori McKinney’s single. Jordan Daisley singled in McKinney.
But Brockway grabbed a 5-4 lead, scoring three runs in the third and two more in the top of the fifth. Taylor Rhed doubled home two runs in the third while Rheanna Spinda singled and scored on an error and Meeca Smith scored on a fielder’s choice in the fifth.
Down 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Raiders rallied for four runs as Elisabeth Delancey and Laela Kammerdeiner hit back-to-back doubles to score the first run. Megan McKinney reached on an error before Cadence Suhan delivered the go-ahead two-run double. Tollini finished off the scoring by singling in Suhan.
Tori McKinney and Daisley each had two hits for the Lady Raiders while Spinda, Smith and Josie Orinko each had two hits for Brockway.
Gabby Hertel took the loss for Brockway, allowing 11 hits and just one one walk striking out two. Seven of the eight Lady Raiders runs were unearned.
WEDNESDAY, April 19
Brookville 14,
Port Allegany 4
At Port Allegany, the Lady Raiders led 4-2 after four innings before pulling away with six runs in the top of the fifth and four more in the seventh.
The Lady Raiders got 17 hits from nine different players, led by Cadence Suhan’s 5-for-5 day with three runs scored, two RBIs and one double. Tory McKinney finished with three hits while Elisabeth Delancey and Jordan Daisley each singled twice. Delancey drove in three runs as did Alyssa Tollini.
Tollini went the distance in the circle to get the win, giving up 10 hits and four runs while striking out eight with no walks.