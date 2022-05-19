BROOKVILLE — Kendall Young tossed a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks as the visiting St. Marys Lady Dutch softball team blanked Brookville 13-0 in five innings at Blake Field at Northside Park Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Dutch (14-3) scored in all but one of their five at-bats, including six in the top of the fifth inning to help set up the 10-Run Rule.
Rose Deprater, Olivia Eckels and Kara Hanslovan each had three hits with Eckels doubling twice and Deprater doubling and tripling. Gianna Surra added a double.
Brookville’s lone hit off Young was Alyssa Tollini’s leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Natasha Rush pitched for the Lady Raiders (2-15), who host Clarion-Limestone Thursday for a season-ending doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, May 13
Brookville 13,
Union 6
At Rimersburg, Jordan Daisley ripped a home run and Alyssa Tollini struck out eight and scattered nine hits as the Lady Raiders softball team beat the winless Damsels.
The Lady Raiders jumped on Union for seven runs in the top of the first inning, starting with Daisley’s two-run homer. They led 12-1 after three innings.
Tori McKinney went 3-for-5 with a double while Kerstyn Davie was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Delaney Barr had two hits with a double and three RBIs.
Tollini went the distance for the win, walking three.
Brailagh Claypoole homered for Union while Mackenna Davis had three hits with a double.
THURSDAY, May 12
Brockway 6,
Brookville 4
At Blake Field at Northside Park, the visiting Lady Rovers led 6-1 after two innings, then held off the Lady Raiders from there to secure a season sweep.
“I thought once we got (the second inning), it would build some confidence, but kudos to Brookville and Carl (McManigle) has them playing decent ball for how young they are and they came back to battle us,” said Brockway head coach Allenbaugh, whose team improved to 6-11. “We made most of the plays we had to make … and it’s like we’re learning, but we’re slowly doing it and it’s fairly encouraging and I knew this was going to happen, but we just have two games left.”
The Lady Rovers sent 10 batters to the plate in the second and knocked Brookville starter Natasha Rush out of the game with one out and all five runs in. The bottom of the Lady Rovers’ lineup started things as Eliza Powell singled in a run and came home on Zoe Moore’s double. Singles by Danielle Wood and Amanda Decker, who reached on a bunt, loaded the bases with one out.
Taylor Rhed reached by catcher’s interference which forced in a run and Madalynne Heckman singled in Decker to make it 6-1.
McManigle replaced Rush with Alyssa Tollini, who blanked Brockway the rest of the way, giving up three hits while striking out six and walking one. Each inning, she stranded Lady Rovers in scoring position, four times whiffing the final out to get out of jams.
“Hat’s off to Alyssa and how we did play there,” McManigle said. “She came in there in the second inning with Natasha not feeling well and got out of some jams. I’m very proud of her and all the girls. Even though their record doesn’t show it, they’ve fought all year. They’re all learning.”
The Lady Raiders got a lead-off inside-the-park homer in the bottom of the first inning from Aubre Eble, who slashed a pitch down the left-field line and raced the distance to tie the game at that point.
But Brookville couldn’t get much going off Hertel for the next three innings as Hertel retired 11 in a row from the end of the first through the first out of the fifth. She had the Lady Raiders popping up as 14 of her 18 outs were by flyouts or popouts.
However, the Lady Raiders got to her in the bottom of the sixth as Tori McKinney doubled, Lexee Mays singled her to third and Kerstyn Davie singled McKinney. Tollini singled in two runs to get it to 6-4, but Hertel came up big, getting a popup, her only strikeout and a flyout to end the threat.
Hertel gave up a one-out single to Jordan Daisley in the bottom of the seventh, but retired McKinney on a popout and induced a groundout against Mays to end the game. She quite literally scattered 10 hits and did not walk a batter.