BROOKVILLE — Punxsutawney got what it wanted through three quarters. Brookville gained some confidence at the end of the night.
All of that added up to a not as close as it looked 49-38 win for the visiting Lady Chucks basketball team on Cancer Awareness Night at Brookville. The pink shirts donned by both teams and sold for a fund-raiser were dubbed “Fight Like Girls.”
For three quarters, the Lady Chucks dominated and took a 43-15 lead into the fourth. Two more points and the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock would’ve been set into motion.
“I said down in the locker room that was the best three quarters we’ve played defense,” said Lady Chucks head coach Mike Carlson, whose team won its seventh straight game and improved to 10-3 overall and 4-0 in the D9 League. “Our man defense looked good, our press looked good and the kids made some adjustments out there that made the press to be effective.”
Punxsutawney never trailed, but led just 9-5 after the first quarter. But the pressure defense continued and a 17-4 second-quarter run put its halftime lead to 26-9. Chloe Presloid drilled a 3-pointer at the end of the third to build the advantage to that 43-15 mark.
Overall, the Lady Chucks forced 24 turnovers, 23 in the first three quarters. Danielle Griebel was the lone double-figure scorer for the Lady Chucks with 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Chloe Presloid added nine points and six rebounds while Maeve Hanley finished with eight points and five rebounds.
The Lady Raiders (5-7), due largely to the turnovers, were just 4-for-19 from the field through the first three quarters before getting some hot shooting from seniors Alayna Haight and Elizabeth Wonderling.
Haight drilled five 3-pointers on six shots in the fourth and finished with six triples overall in a 22-point night. Wonderling had 10 points, eight of them in the fourth with two 3-pointers.
“Punxsutawney has been the premier girls’ program for a long time and, in my opinion, maybe the most disciplined team in the district and they played great defense tonight,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “We struggled from the floor, but we needed to find some confidence at some point and we found that in the fourth quarter and I hope that carries over to Thursday night because we have another tough game here with St. Marys and let’s see if we can carry something into that game.”
“Credit Brookville in the fourth,” said Carlson. “They kept going and hit seven threes and what was nice was they helped us retire that blitz zone defense we try to run. It’s now officially retired.”
Monday, the Lady Raiders continue their long home stand with Kane followed by North Clarion at home next Thursday.
In other games:
MONDAY, Jan. 24
Keystone 48,
Brookville 43
At home, Keystone’s Natalie Bowser was unstoppable and led the visitors to a win over the cold-shooting Lady Raiders.
Bowser scored 10 of Keystone’s 12 first-quarter points and finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds. In last Saturday’s 35-33 nail-biting win against Clarion, she finished with 23 and 17 while going for 20 and 16 in a five-point win over Venango Catholic.
“Certainly, if she catches the ball at the block, you can almost count two points,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “She’s a finisher.”
Powell didn’t have senior starting forward Elisa Molnar available, finding that out not long before tip-off.
“Today anymore, you have to prepare for just about anything and we lost Elisa and that changed the game plan,” Powell said. “We were trying to mix some different people in there, but Bowser was a lot to handle and we didn’t have time to make that adjustment.”
Clearly, the Lady Raiders’ shooting woes cost them any chance at beating the Bowser-led Lady Panthers. They missed 27 of 32 shots from the field in the first half, trailing 24-12 at intermission.
Keystone led 12-6 after the first quarter and stretched it to 12 points by the break. The Lady Raiders warmed up some in the second half and got it to as close as 30-24 on Eden Wonderling’s three-point play at the 2:40 mark of the third.
In the fourth with time running out, the Lady Raiders did cut it to the final margin, but the game was secured by then after Keystone had jumped out to as many as a 16-point lead at 44-28 with 4:19 left.
Brookville shot 26 percent (14-for-54) while Keystone finished at 39 percent (19-for-41). Bowser scored just four points in the second and third quarter, but capped off the game with a nine-point fourth that included a 3-pointer. She wound up 11-for-24 from the field.
“We would make a little run and the next thing you know, Bowser would get the ball inside and score,” Powell said. “It was a tough night, but we shot the ball so poorly. We had opportunities, but we were just a big three away from getting into it and came up short.”
Alayna Haight, like the rest of the Lady Raiders, started cold and scored all 18 of her points in the second half. Eden Wonderling finished with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting with nine rebounds and four steals
Also for Keystone, Emma Gruber scored nine points while Amanda Reyes added eight points and nine rebounds. Sydney Bell didn’t score, but grabbed 12 rebounds.
Brookville won the JV game, 41-12 with Eden Wonderling and Hannah Lundgren scoring 15 and seven points respectively.