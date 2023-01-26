PUNXSUTAWNEY — Running into the unbeaten Punxsutawney Lady Chucks for the first time this year, the Brookville Lady Raiders also ran into a buzz-saw.
The Lady Chucks ran out to a 25-5 first-quarter lead and 38-13 by halftime as they got into the PIAA Mercy Rule’s running clock in the third quarter in a 66-27 victory Tuesday night.
Riley Doverspike scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Lady Chucks. Chloe Presloid finished with 16 points.
For Brookville, Samantha Whitling and Kaida Yoder each scored nine points. The Lady Chucks held Eden Wonderling to three points, all on free throws.
Punxsutawney improved to 14-0 while the Lady Raiders dropped to 2-12 overall and 1-5 in the D9 League. They’ll face winless Curwensville Friday at home.
Next week, the Lady Raiders continue a stretch of four straight home games with A-C Valley Tuesday and Punxsutawney again next Friday.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 20
St. Marys 58,
Brookville 19
At home against the Lady Dutch, Brookville couldn’t stop Maura Caskey who led St. Marys to another sharp-shooting effort in capping a season sweep.
St. Marys shot 51 percent from the floor with Caskey nailing 10 of her 12 shots and scoring 21 points.
Caskey scored eight points on four field goals in the first quarter, then added 11 more points in the second half, missing a shot in each half and drilling her only 3-point attempt in the fourth quarter. She also pulled down eight rebounds.
Caskey wasn’t alone in her efficient offense. Olivia Eckels and Alexa Schneider scored 12 and 10 points respectively.
St. Marys forced 19 turnovers, 13 in the first half, and limited Brookville to 6-for-38 shooting.
St. Marys gave up the exact same amount of points to the Lady Raiders as their first meeting in a 62-19 victory at home back on Dec. 21. Caskey’s basket with 13 seconds left in the first quarter capped a 15-3 advantage and the Lady Dutch built it to 33-13 by halftime as six different players scored in the quarter.
The Lady Dutch pushed the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock into motion by the 2:19 mark of the third quarter at 44-13 when Izzy Catalone, who shared the team lead with Caskey with eight rebounds, scored in a 13-0 third quarter for St. Marys.
Eckels’ 3-pointer gave St. Marys its largest lead at 58-16 at the 1:38 mark of the fourth quarter.
Eden Wonderling scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Lady Raiders, who fell to 2-11 overall and 1-4 in the D9 League.
“Our goal right now is to continue to get better,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “We need to play better defense, so that’ll be the focus next week. Because if we don’t play better defense, it’s going to be a similar story Tuesday. We have the best team in the district next week.”