PUNXSUTAWNEY — Closing out the schedule with three straight losses in as many days last week, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team’s season ended at 8-12. It did not enter the District 9 Class 3A playoffs.
Last Thursday, the Lady Raiders lost 61-16 at Punxsutawney, one day after a 53-30 loss at St. Marys. Tuesday, they dropped a 45-32 decision at DuBois.
“The eight wins was a three-win improvement over last season, which was one of the goals we had and we did that,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “We played better and we played eight games against No. 1 seeds in District 9 this year. I’m not sure if anybody else can say that. So we had a tough schedule and it wasn’t easy. We would have liked to win a couple more games and continue playing, but we improved on last year and that was certainly one of our goals.”
At Punxsutawney, the Lady Raiders were blitzed out of the gate as they were outscored 24-7 in the first quarter and trailed 37-13 by halftime with a 14-0 Punxsutawney run through the third quarter setting the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock into motion.
Three Lady Chucks managed top reach double figures in scoring with Samantha Griebel leading the way with 15 points. Maeve Hanley and Chloe Presloid scored 14 and 12 points respectively.
Punxsutawney shot 52 percent from the field, drilled seven 3-pointers and forced 26 turnovers that led to a bulky 32-0 advantage on points off turnovers.
Only three Lady Raiders scored as Alayna Haight scored 10 points with Jordan Cook scoring four points with six rebounds.
Last Wednesday at St. Marys, the Lady Raiders and Dutch were tied at 18-18 after the first quarter but after that, the shots quit falling for Brookville in a 23-point loss.
After making 6 of 14 shots in the first quarter led by all 12 of Elizabeth Wonderling’s points for the game, the Lady Raiders were 4-for-26 from the field. Wonderling was the lone double-figure scorer with Haight scoring six points. Jordan Cook led the team with seven rebounds.