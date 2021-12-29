BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lady Raiders are back as hosts for the annual Christmas Tournament after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 mitigation last December.
Wednesday, the Lady Raiders were scheduled to play DuBois at 5 p.m. with the other first-round game starting at 1:30 with DuBois Central Catholic facing Brockway.
In between, Brookville will face DuBois in a junior varsity game approximately at 3 p.m.
Thursday, the varsity consolation game is at 3 p.m. with the final set for 5 p.m. Since Brockway doesn’t field a JV team, Brookville will play DCC in a second JV game at 1:30 p.m.
The Lady Raiders were 2-2 going into Wednesday, DuBois 3-2 and DuBois Central Catholic 2-2. Brockway, 3-2, had already split games with DuBois and DCC, beating DCC 63-47 while losing to DuBois 43-36.