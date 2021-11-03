NEW BETHLEHEM — After reaching the semifinals with a sweep of Punxsutawney last Thursday in the first round of the District 9 Class 2A volleyball playoffs, any momentum of that win ended fairly quickly Tuesday night.
At No. 2 seed Redbank Valley, the No. 3-seeded Lady Raiders ran into Alivia Huffman’s powerful hitting and didn’t lead until the third set in a three-set loss to the defending district champions.
The Lady Bulldogs swept Brookville,
Brookville 25-11, 25-22, 26-24, Tuesday night to land in Thursday’s final against top-seeded Keystone at A-C Valley High School starting at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Raiders’ season ended at 8-10.
“They came together and played more as a team and we made the playoffs after a 1-6 start and turned the season around,” Lady Raiders head coach Tina Householder said. “They earned everything they got for sure and worked hard.”
But Huffman’s 17 kills were too much to overcome as the Lady Bulldogs (10-6) earned a third matchup with Keystone, which advanced with a win over Karns City.
It’s also a rematch of last year’s final won by the Lady Bulldogs. The teams split their two regular-season matchups this year. Redbank Valley won 25-17, 14-25, 25-13, 14-25, 20-18 in a marathon five-setter at home on Sept. 7. Keystone beat the Lady Bulldogs in four sets (25-18, 16-25, 25-20, 25-15) on Sept. 27, the first game back Redbank Valley following their 14-day COVID-19 layoff.
Also for Redbank Valley, Taylor Ripple finished with six kills while Izzy Bond and Paytin Polka each had four kills. Makayla Monrean finished with three.
“I thought our offense looked really good,” Anderson said. “I told them our offense is swinging and they went out and showed up and that’s what I was expecting them to do.”
“(Huffman) is great and she puts down a great hit and we had some defense on with a couple blocks where it took some heat off it, but she earned a lot of those points,” Householder said.
Also for Redbank Valley, Lilly Shaffer finished with 23 set assists and Carlie Rupp added six assists. Caylen Rearick anchored the defense with 15 digs. Rupp had eight and Shaffer finished with seven.
The Lady Bulldogs led from start to finish in the first two sets, jumping out to a 20-10 first-set lead. In the second, they were up 20-14 before Brookville got it back to within 21-20 and 22-21 before Redbank Valley put it away for the 25-22 win.
Four Ashton Pangallo service aces and a Bella Hill kill keyed an 8-0 start for Brookville in the third set, but Redbank Valley slowly climbed back into the set. Down 20-14, the Lady Bulldogs closed the set and match with a 12-4 run and held off one set point by Brookville. A block by Monrean and kill from Huffman, fittingly, finished off the win.
Brookville got four kills and an ace from Morgan Kulik, three kills and two blocks from Julia Bailey and three kills from Hill.
“We needed to hit aggressively tonight and we didn’t do that enough,” Householder summed up.”
In last week’s playoff win for Brookville:
WEDNES., Oct. 27
Lady Raiders top
Punxsy in four
At home, the Lady Raiders rallied for a first set win and knocked out the sixth-seeded Lady Chucks, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 25-14. It was the second win in three tries against their Route 36 rivals.
“When we met as a team the very first preseason practice, I asked the team what they wanted out of the season and the girls said they wanted to make the playoffs,” said first-year head coach Tina Householder. “Not only did that do that, but now they’ve won a playoff game. I’m on cloud nine for they. They turned a losing season around. We were 1-6 and they turned it around.”
Punxsutawney (4-13) appeared to have the first set locked up when Emily Dobbins’ ace extended its lead to 20-15. But two service errors, three aces by the Lady Raiders’ Morgan Kulik and two kills by Julia Bailey, including the set point, made up the rousing rally to get the early momentum.
That really set the tone overall, although the Lady Chucks won the second set 25-15.
While much of the Brookville success relied on a scrambling defensive effort to offset Punxsutawney’s attack led by Clara Toven (7 kills), Samantha Griebel (6 kills) and Kylie Diem (4 kills), the Lady Raiders had good balance at the net.
Senior middle hitter Bella Hill had nine kills while Julia Bailey and Morgan Kulik had seven and six kills respectively. Bailey added two blocks while Kulik served four aces. In the back, Emaa Venesky finished with nine digs while Reggan Olson and Ashton Pangallo had four and three apiece.
Pangallo served four aces as well for the Lady Raiders who won the service error battle with eight compared to the Lady Chucks’ 15, a few coming at crucial times.
In the third set, the Lady Chucks gave away points on service errors while leading 20-19 and 21-20. The second started a 4-0 Lady Raiders run that finished off a 25-21 win. The Lady Raiders’ 24th point came on a hustling and diving by Brooke Stephens, who kept the ball alive for Pangallo and Olson to finish off for the point.
Then in the final set that saw the Lady Chucks give up two penalty points thanks to assistant coach Heather Good being red-carded, or ejected, with Brookville leading 11-6, the Lady Raiders pulled away with the match-clinching win at 25-14.
“We played great defense, but in one of the huddles I told the girls I’m sick of playing just defense, let’s get some offense going and they really turned that around,” Householder said. “We had a bad weekend at the Elk County Tournament (2-8 pool play record), so I couldn’t be more proud of them tonight.”