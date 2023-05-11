BROOKVILLE — Using backup pitcher Emma Delp along with her bat, the DuBois Lady Beavers softball team made it a season sweep of Brookville with a 14-2 seven-inning win at Northside’s Blake Field Monday afternoon.
The senior right-hander tossed a three-hitter at the Lady Raiders while going 4-for-5 with four runs batted in, helping spoil Senior Day for the Lady Raiders who honored their lone veteran Tory McKinney before the game.
The loss dropped the Lady Raiders to 5-7 going into their doubleheader at Clarion-Limestone Wednesday. Thursday, Brookville was scheduled to travel to Marion Center before hosting Elk County Catholic Friday.
Next Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, the Lady Raiders close out the regular season. They host Clarion Monday and go home-and-home with Punxsutawney, visiting the Lady Chucks Wednesday before hosting them Thursday.
If the Lady Raiders go to the playoffs, it’ll be the Class 2A postseason the following week.
The Lady Raiders scored two runs in the first inning and three of the first six batters Delp faced after she plunked Elisabeth Delancey to start the second, but from there Delp struck out seven of the next 10 batters she faced.
Delp wound up tossing a three-hitter, striking out nine and walking five, holding the Lady Raiders scoreless after the first inning.
With the score at 2-2 going into the top of the third, DuBois took advantage of four Brookville errors and scored six runs. With the bases loaded, Delp laced a double that cleared the bases. She came home on Gabby Gulvas’ groundout to complete the scoring.
Overall, the Lady Beavers pounded out 17 hits with 10 different players getting at least one hit. Lynx Lander doubled twice, Gulvas singled three times and Haley Reed came off the bench for two hits, one of them a double.
Morgan Pasternak tripled off the right-field fence and scored on Alexas Pfeufer’s single in the fourth.
Lady Raiders pitcher Natasha Rush walked just two while striking out four.
The Lady Raiders scored their two runs when Megan McKinney led off the first with an infield single. Cadence Suhan walked and on the second wild pitch, McKinney dashed home from third. Suhan scored on Tory McKinney’s groundout.
The Lady Raiders’ other two hits came on Alyssa Tollini’s two-out single up the middle in with two outs in the third inning and Suhan’s two-out double in the fifth.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, May 4
Brookville 12,
Brockway 2
At Brockway, the Lady Raiders pounded out 21 hits in a seven-inning game that saw them pull away after taking a 2-1 lead into the top of the fifth inning.
The Lady Raiders scored three runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and seven more in the top of the seventh inning to pull away for the rout.
Megan and Tory McKinney each went 4-for-5 with Megan doubling twice and Tory scoring three runs and driving in three runs.
Cadence Suhan and Elisabeth Delancey each had three hits with Suhan blasting a home run and doubling. Aubre Eble and Jordan Daisley each had two hits. Eble doubled and tripled while Daisley tripled.
Alyssa Tollini went the distance in the circle, striking out seven and walking one while giving up seven hits.