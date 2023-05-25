BROOKVILLE — The results were predictable in the team standings for the Brookville Lady Raiders at last Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships.
With just one senior helping account for team points in their seventh-place finish, the Lady Raiders were clearly in a building season.
Ideally, building by qualifying athletes for states is the way to go and that’s exactly what happened as junior Julie Monnoyer won her second district title in the 100-meter hurdles and helped an underclassman 4x100 relay with freshmen Kaida Yoder and Hannah Geer, and sophomore Autumn Walter vault from their fourth seed to a D9 title.
That group heads to states this weekend with at least one or more years left in their career.
“These young girls were really nervous but they really stepped up and performed,” said Lady Raiders head coach Dana MacBeth. “We are definitely young and with some dedication the future is bright for them.”
Monnoyer won her title with not exactly her best run through the 100 hurdles, earning the top seed in the prelims with a 16.16, but hitting more than one hurdle in her 16.47 time in the final. Both she and Cranberry’s Eliana Wry hit the final hurdle, knocking them off stride. It cost Wry a second and she finished third behind Kane’s Emily Stephen.
But Monnoyer held off Stephen, who crossed in 16.65, for the title.
“I PB’d in the prelms and in the finals I think I hit four or five hurdles and it really slowed me down, so I had to book it at the end, but it worked out,” Monnoyer said. “After that last hurdle, it was a matter of who sprinted to the line quicker.”
“She knew she needed to run well to repeat,” MacBeth said. “She had a fantastic prelim. She hit a few in the finals but she was determined to win. She is our quiet leader. The girls truly look up to her and they see how her work pays off. She’s been to states before and I’m hoping to see her run her best set of hurdles there.”
The 4x100 was seeded fourth with a 52.33 behind Moniteau (52.05), DuBois Central Catholic (52.21) and Keystone (52.22), but the Lady Raiders came up big by running a 51.9 ahead of Moniteau (51.98), Keystone (another 52.22) and DCC (52.27).
“The 4x1 could’ve gone anyway just like at Redbank, but those girls certainly put it together to run a great time for them. This will be a great opportunity to see what it is all about at states,” MacBeth said.
“They finally decided to dig and run the way I thought they could run and a not great handoff at the end didn’t stop them, so that was fun, it was a lot of fun,” said Raiders head coach Dan Murdock. “It was going to be close no matter what. There were four teams that could’ve won it. I felt like we had the best foursome, maybe not the fastest in a particular leg, but I thought our collective four were the best. That’s kind of the name of the game, and they did it at the right time.”
That’s the Lady Raiders’ fifth D9 4x100 title in the last eight meets and 13th over the past 21 seasons dating back to 2002.
Monnoyer also scored points in the triple jump, finishing fourth (33 feet, 8 1/2 inches) while Geer placed in both hurdle events, fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.33) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (50.41).
Sophomore Erika Doolittle was third in the 1,600 run, running a career-best 5:37.54, cutting nearly eight seconds off her eighth-seeded time.
“Erika had an amazing day,” MacBeth said. “She was a huge part to both relays and her 1600 was by far her best. She was very pleased with her run as she should be. I think we can expect big things from her in the future.”
Doolittle, freshmen Adell Doty and Samantha Whitling and senior Anna Fiscus were fifth in the 4x800 relay in 10:46.84, cutting almost two seconds off their fifth-seeded time. In the meet-ending 4x400 relay, Doolittle combined with Geer, Whitling and Yoder to place sixth in 4:21.82.
Yoder also scored team points in the 200 dash, finishing sixth in 27.9.
Elk County Catholic won the girls’ team title with 62 points, just ahead of Moniteau (58.5), defending champion Redbank Valley (58) and Punxsutawney (57). DuBois Central Catholic (53) and Cranberry (46) were ahead of the Lady Raiders’ 37 points.
Redbank Valley sophomore Mylee Harmon won her second straight Manners Award for most team points scored.