BROOKVILLE — Notching its first win of the season in last Thursday’s consolation game of its own Christmas Tournament, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team jumped on Brockway early and picked up a 54-33 win.
Next up for the 1-8 Lady Raiders is trip to Brockway on Friday.
The Lady Raiders dropped into the consolation game after last Wednesday’s first-round 42-23 loss to DuBois.
DuBois Central Catholic won its first tournament title here since 2015 after a 37-28 win over DuBois in Thursday’s final. Tournament MVP Faith Jacob scored nine points and grabbed 22 rebounds. Kayley Risser added 11 points and got an all-tourney nod as did DuBois’ Madison Rusnica and Kamryn Fontaine. Rusnica scored 10 points.
Against Brockway, Eden Wonderling scored 22 points in a game they led from start to finish. She earned the other all-tourney spot.
Brookville forced 24 turnovers, including 11 in the first quarter thanks to an effective press that the Lady Raiders used out of the gate and a few other stretches to keep the Lady Rovers from getting back in the game.
Wonderling added nine rebounds and four steals while Reggan Olson scored a season-high 12 points, nailing three of her four 3-point attempts.
The Lady Raiders led 14-5 after the first quarter and stretched it to 27-15 by halftime. Brockway got it to 10 points early in the third, but Brookville built the lead back to 45-23 by the end of the third quarter.
“We set the tone early and that’s what we wanted to do,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “To win your first game, you have to go out and get it and I thought the kids did that early and we were able to play better. I thought we did a better job on the boards and we actually had a little bit of a height advantage tonight.”
Sophia Schmader led the Lady Rovers with 10 points. Mallory Smith finished with seven and Madelyn Schmader scored six points with 11 rebounds.
In the loss to DuBois, the Lady Beavers led the entire game, 15-7 after the first quarter and 34-12 at halftime before getting outscored 11-8 in a messy offensive second half that saw the Lady Beavers go scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Kerstyn Davie scored 10 points while Wonderling scored seven points with eight rebounds. DuBois won the rebounding battle, 40-33.
“I thought tonight we did a better job controlling what would could control, which is just effort,” Powell said. “We gave I thought maximum effort the entire game and we do that, we get better defensively, your rebounding gets better and we’ve practiced hard since last week and I thought we played hard too. We needed to find another gear. When you haven’t won, it’s tough. That first win is always the toughest and finding a way to do that isn’t easy.
“DuBois is a good team, well-coached and very experienced.”
The Lady Beavers shot 35 percent (17-for-49) for the game, but were very good actually in the first half at 57 percent (13-for-23). It wasn’t pretty after halftime as they finished 4-for-24.
The Lady Raiders shot 24 percent (10-for-42) from the field and committed 21 turnovers.