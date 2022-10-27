BROCKWAY — Monday night’s District 9 Class A girls soccer playoff opener between Brookville and Brockway was a game you could throw all the old cliches out about, whether it be the third time was the charm or it’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season.
No matter which side of those sayings you were on, the end result was the same — the defending District 9 champion Brockway Lady Rovers pulled out a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Frank Varischetti Field to live to play another day.
Brockway (12-7) came in as higher seed in the 4 vs. 5 matchup, but Brookville (8-8-3) had swept the Lady Rovers in the regular season. The Lady Raiders pulled out a thrilling 3-2 double overtime win at home on Sept. 19, then won 1-0 at Brockway on Oct. 3.
The Lady Rovers changed their fortunes Monday, surviving a fast start by Brookville in the first half to go the break even at 1-1 thanks in a large part to nine saves in the opening 40 minutes by Josie Orinko.
Brockway made some adjustments at the half and bottled up the Lady Raiders offense in the second half, allowing just two shots that Orinko stopped. Meanwhile, the Lady Rovers got their own offense going to the tune of seven second half shots.
However, in the end it was a bit of luck and senior Paris Stern being at the right spot at the right time that won the game for the Lady Rovers.
Brockway was awarded a direct kick in the 47th minute on a foul call on the left side outside the box. Eva Bisney took that kick and bent a shot on goal that Lady Raiders’ keeper Kerstyn Davie jumped to save.
Unfortunately for Davie, she couldn’t corral the ball as it deflected off her hands. At the same time, Stern was making a run to the far post and did her best to avoid Davie as she was in the air. As she did so, the ball bounced off the side of her head and found its way into the net.
A shocked Stern couldn’t believe her eyes as she looked to her left as she used the back of the net to stop her momentum. That goal proved to be the game-winner as Brockway held off the Lady Raiders over the final 33:43 to advance to play at top-seeded Elk County Catholic on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Brookville came out firing on all cylinders, with Breanna McKendree blasting a long shot on goal just 1:18 into the game that Orinko stopped. The Lady Raiders kept the pressure on the Lady Rover defense and cashed in three minutes later when Jazmines Sarvey Vasquez ran onto a pass into the box and fired a shot past Orinko to make it 1-0 at the 4:35 mark.
Brookville had a couple chances to extend that lead over the ensuing 10 minutes. McKendree had another shot turned away in the ninth minute, then headed a ball off the crossbar in the 14th minute off a Lady Raider corner kick. Orinko then stopped a rebound shot to keep it a 1-0 game.
Brockway recorded its first shot in the 17th minute but Rheanna Spinda redirected a shot wide. The Lady Rovers capitalized on their next opportunity when awarded a direct kick from well outside the top of the box when Amanda Decker was fouled.
Bisbey took that kick as well, and with a harsh sun at her back from the scoreboard end of the field, fired a shot on goal. Davie got her hands on that shot as well but couldn’t secure it as the ball bounced behind her and into the net to even the score at 1-1.
The Lady Rovers nearly grabbed the lead just over a minute in on another direct kick by Bisbey, who found Stern at the far post. However, Stern’s redirect was denied by Davie.
The Brockway duo then teamed up to put the Lady Rovers up for good less than five minutes later as Stern’s “header” goal made it 2-1.
Orinko had to make just two saves in the second half to preserve the win _ one in the 51st minute and the other on a shot by Sarvey Vasquez with 1:45 remaining.
The Lady Raiders played two other regular-season games last week to finish their schedule. Last Friday at St. Marys and Wednesday at home against Punxsutawney, both games ended in a 1-1 tie.
Against Punxsutawney, Kaida Yoder scored as she did against St. Marys off an assist from Malaney Wallace.