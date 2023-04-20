ST. MARYS — Running into powerful St. Marys for the second time, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team was dealt a lopsided loss.
The Lady Dutch scored 10 runs in the first inning and six runs in the second inning in last Friday's 16-0 three-inning win over the Lady Raiders. St. Marys beat Brookville, 18-0, in six innings back on April 5.
Lady Dutch senior Kendall Young tossed a 1-hit shutout, recording all nine out by way of strikeouts. She walked one batter. The lone hit for the Lady Raiders was a Tori McKinney single.
Kara Hanslovan, Lindsey Reiter, Avery Eckels and Jianna Gerg all had two hits, with Hanslovan smacking a double. Eckels added two RBIs, with Hanslovan and Gerg each having one. Young also helped her on cause with a double and RBI.
Natasha Rush pitched for the Lady Raiders, who had their home game with West Branch on Monday moved to Friday starting at 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday, the Lady Raiders were scheduled to visit Port Allegany. Thursday, the Lady Raiders also are at home against Brockway. Next week, the Lady Raiders visit Keystone Monday before a home doubleheader on Wednesday with Bradford starting at 3:30 p.m.
In last week's other game:
WEDNESDAY, April 12
DuBois 20, Brookville 5
At DuBois, the hosts rapped out 18 hits in a four-inning game via the 15-Run Rule.
The Lady Beavers racked up 15 runs in the bottom of the first inning. Haley Reed had four hits while Morgan Pasternak finished with three, including a triple.
The Lady Raiders managed two hits, singles by Alyssa Tollini and Krya Beal.
Tollini and Natasha Rush pitched for the Lady Raiders.