HYDE — Doing about the best it could in the water, the Brookville Lady Raiders swimmers turned in a runner-up finish in the team standings to host Clearfield at last weekend’s District 9 Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships.
The Lady Raiders posted 300 points, or 18 less than Clearfield’s total that included 27 points from the four-person diving event. Brookville has no diver on either team, thus that was the difference in the end.
However, the consolation prize, if you even want to go there, was that the Lady Raiders have a group of five headed to the PIAA Championships March 18-19 at Bucknell University ready to compete in five events.
Senior Sadie Shofestall, junior Madeline Golier, and sophomores Ella Fiscus and Maya Wilshire from the newly added Clarion part of the co-operative program that also includes North Clarion combined to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:43.62 while Shofestall, Golier, Wilshire and freshman Erika Doolittle won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:50.51.
Shofestall qualified in two individual events after winning the 100 freestyle in 56.92 and finishing second in the 50 freestyle with a school-record time of 25.05 that earned a wild card spot at states.
Golier punched a state berth in the 100 backstroke after winning the race with a 1:03.54.
Second wasn’t so bad after all for the resurgent team that went 11-1-1 during the regular season.
“I think we knew that not having divers would have a big impact on (the scoring), but we made it our goal to be the best swimmers,” said Golier, who had a hand in three of the four D9 titles. “We were going to go out there, all place as high as we can and it was a team effort with a lot of team bonding to get us all together to get us as close as we could to Clearfield.”
JUST THREE YEARS AGO, the Lady Raiders ended an eight-year, 76-meet losing streak and this year’s group of seniors were freshmen. Instead of math determining pretty much automatically ruling out wins, it’s progressed to power in numbers, and quality.
Last year, it was a third-place finish with the medley and 200 freestyle relays qualifying along with graduated Emma Fiscus qualifying for states to two relays and three individual events and a runner-up team finish.
“It made the season a lot easier and we had a good time and it made it work,” said Shofestall, who turned in a rare at-large state time in the 50 freestyle. To get a state berth with a fast time and without a D9 title doesn’t happen often.
Shofestall’s 25.05 in the 50 was second behind Moniteau’s Katie Reott, breaking the school record of 25.17 seconds established by Melanie Morris in 2001. She cut almost a second off her 100 freestyle time, which landed her in the No. 3 spot on the team’s honor roll.
“I’ve been chasing that record for a really long time, so that was important to me,” Shofestall said. “It all came down to my mentality. I think I had always had a weak mental game, but this year I needed to get the confidence and understand I was capable of doing what I needed to do.”
The coaching staff certainly saw Shofestall’s efforts paying dividends.
“She’s had her eyes on that 50 free record since elementary school an just comparing her from last season to this season, it’s a totally different kid,” assistant coach Jill Northey said. “The drive that she has, the leadership she’s shown, all these girls look up to her and she keeps them in line and keeps them motivated while still trying to focus on her events as well. Her performance this weekend, it was incredible to watch.”
“I check in with Sadie regularly about the mood of the team and the energy level of the team and ask her what she thinks the team needs to do at practice, is it time to ramp it up or do we need to back off a little bit, or if she’s tired and sore or anybody else,” head coach Ray Doolittle said.
GOLIER also had a strong offseason of work that led to an individual title in the 100 backstroke, which was almost two seconds better than her seeded time. She also turned in a season-best time in her runner-up finish in the 200 individual medley.
“I’ve been training since May last year and whenever I was training, I was mostly focusing on freestyle,” said Golier, who first qualified for states as a freshman two years ago in the 200 IM then last year in the two relays. “All my sets were freestyle, my hardest sets freestyle so that’s where it really came in. I never really got those times during the season until districts, so I really surprised myself with the backstroke and it came down to confidence.
“I went in knowing I did the work and sets and knew I had reason to be confident. So when I went into the race, I focused on myself and was really happy how that came out and how I was excited to be able to knock some more time off.”
It was another payoff from hard off-season work by a Lady Raiders swimmer.
“She did a lot more lifting this year and more dry land workouts and I think that played a factor in her races this year,” Northey said.
THE RELAY TITLE RUN began Friday when Golier, Wilshire, Fiscus and Shofestall swam a 1:43.62 to beat St. Marys to the board by .04 seconds. Shofestall held off St. Marys’ Sarah Krise to get the win.
“I thought Jill put together a phenomenal lineup,” Doolittle said. “I was legitimately scared about the girls’ relays after what had happened (getting beat) the last couple meets and even their energy level going into districts. I was concerned, but they delivered magnificently.”
“I had a bad start, but I knew I had to swim in the 24s and it came down to the final touch,” Shofestall said.
Then Saturday’s final race of the day in the 400 relay saw Golier, Wilshire, Doolittle and Shofestall chop about 8 1/2 seconds off the top-seeded time of 3:59 to 3:50.51. It’s a bit misleading since 3:59 was the best time recorded by any team this year, however it was the first time those four swam that relay together.
“We knew that the record was going to be something we could hit, but our main goal was to go in and win,” Golier said. “Right before the race, we were laughing around and joking and everybody else was in their zone. It came down to confidence in knowing we were going to be the best swimmers we could be.”
All dropped two seconds off their best 100 legs, including the anchor Shofestall who turned in a 55.15 as the Lady Raiders topped Clearfield — the Lady Bison just needed to finish the race to clinch the team title at that point — by just under two seconds.
The winning time surpassed the 25-year-old team record of 3:57.1 set by the 1997 relay of Bambi Bowser, Autumn Smith, Carla Love and Amber Hetrick.
IN OTHER SCORING FINISHES, Fiscus finished second in the 100 butterfly, cutting almost three seconds off her seeded time while also placing fifth in the 100 backstroke with a four-second improvement. She was the breakthrough performer of the weekend for the Lady Raiders.
“Ella was on fire this weekend,” Northey said. “I don’t even know how to explain where she got this motivation, but she was just unbelievable to watch. A 1:03 in the 100 butterfly a sophomore and her split in the 200 freestyle relay and getting it down to a 26, I mean that’s incredible as a sophomore.”
Wilshire was a big addition to the depth and quality of the lineup this year as she added a season-best time in her third-place finish in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 500 freestyle where she and Grace Park cut seven to nine seconds off their seeded times with Park finishing fifth.
“You can pretty much stick her in any freestyle event and she delivers in distance and sprinting,” Northey said. “We didn’t know much about her until this year, but we’ve heard she always delivers in big meets and that’s exactly what she did.”
“Grace asked us to be put in the 500 on Senior Night almost on a whim and then she put up a time that was almost inconceivable. She had only swam the event once ,” Doolittle said.
Also scoring points were Kerrigan Swartz and Cora Parson, who finished fourth and sixth respectively in the 100 breaststroke.
The 200 medley relay of Doolittle, Swartz, Fiscus and Julia Bailey was fourth. Doolittle was sixth in the 200 IM. Emma Afton finished fifth in the 100 butterfly as did Fiscus in the 100 backstroke.