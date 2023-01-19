FRILLS CORNERS — Jumping out to a 15-point halftime lead, North Clarion made it a non-league season sweep of visiting Brookville with a 54-34 win Monday night.
North Clarion stayed unbeaten at 13-0, leading 32-17 at halftime and outscoring the Lady Raiders 22-17 the rest of the way. Lily Homan and Ainsley Hartle each scored 12 points while Emma McFarland finished with 11 points.
The Lady Raiders (2-10), who lost to the She-Wolves 60-43 in the season-opener at their own tip-off tournament, got 13 points from Reggan Olson and eight points from Hannah Lundgren.
The Lady Raiders host St. Marys Friday. Next week, they visit Punxsutawney Tuesday and host Curwensville next Friday.
The Lady Raiders and the Roundball Club is hosting their annual Pink Night on Feb. 6 when they play Clarion. The team wants to recognize local cancer survivors during halftime of the varsity game. The junior varsity tips off at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.
A basket raffle, bake sale and 50/50 will also be held with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. T-shirts can be purchased on-line at www.lader-raiders-cancer.spiritsale.com.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 13
Brookville 48,
Bradford 42
At Bradford and sparked largely to an 18-7 first-quarter lead that gave the Lady Raiders a lead as large as 13 points in the first half, they still had to hold off a late charge by the hosts to net their second win of the season.
“It’s never easy to win at Bradford,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “I thought we played well in some really good streaks. There were times where we looked good and others where we’re just holding on for dear life.”
The Lady Owls cut Brookville’s lead to 43-41 with just under a minute to go with a chance to tie the game or take the lead, but a steal by Eden Wonderling led to an intentional foul and four straight Wonderling free throws to nail down the win.
Wonderling wound up scoring 23 points with eight rebounds and a whopping 13 steals.
“We haven’t played much with the lead,” Powell said. “We learned from that.”
Hannah Lundgren scored nine points with six rebounds while Samantha Whitling had eight points with 13 rebounds and five steals. The Lady Raiders were playing without starter Kerstyn Davie, who was out with an illness.
Brookville forced 39 turnovers and held an important 33-14 edge in points off turnovers, although it was outrebounded 59-39. Both teams shot less than 27 percent with the Lady Raiders going 3-for-24 from beyond the 3-point line.