BRADFORD — Posting its first win of the season, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team split a doubleheader at Bradford Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders opened with a 12-10 win in the first game, then dropped an 18-8 decision to the hosts in the second game.
In the win, the Lady Raiders took advantage of 14 walks from Bradford pitching and jumped out to an 8-1 lead after two innings despite just one hit. In the first, Kerstyn Davie had the only run batted in with a bases-loaded walk in a five-run rally. Tori McKinney, Davie and Alyssa Tollini walked with the bases loaded in a three-run second.
In the fifth, the Lady Raiders scored three times to go up 11-6. McKinney singled in Jordan Daisley who doubled and Kyra Beal drove in two more with her single. McKinney doubled and scored on Aubre Eble’s single in the seventh.
Bradford got it to within 11-10 with a four-run bottom of the sixth, but after an insurance run in the top of the seventh, Lady Raiders pitcher Alyssa Tollini sent Bradford down in order in the seventh.
Daisley and McKinney each had two hits and scored three runs with doubles. Davie doubled as well.
Bradford, the visiting team in the second game, put up 11 runs in the second inning, taking advantage of three Lady Raiders errors, and jumped out to a 12-2 lead after two. The Lady Raiders got it to 13-6 after three innings, but didn’t get any closer as the Lady Owls (2-10) scored three runs in the top of the seventh.
Cadence Suhan went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs score to lead Brookville. McKinney singled twice and drove in three runs. Tollini started in the circle before being relieved by Natasha Rush in the second inning.
Bradford ended a 12-game losing streak to the Lady Raiders dating back to its last win against them in the first meeting of the 2016 season.
Now 1-13, the Lady Raiders host Brockway Thursday before traveling to Union Friday. Monday, they host Clarion-Limestone for a doubleheader with St. Marys visiting Brookville to close out the schedule Tuesday.
In other games:
MONDAY, May 9
DuBois 11,
At Heindl Field in DuBois, the host Lady Beavers celebrated Senior Night in a six-inning win via the 10-Run Rule.
The Lady Beavers’ nine seniors accounted for nine of the team’s 13 hits, although the Lady Raiders tried to play spoilers, jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after three singles in a row by Cadence Suhan, Tory McKinney and Lexee Mays. But the Lady Beavers plated eight in the bottom of the second and gradually pulled away from there.
After Brookville loaded the bases off of Lady Beavers starter Allie Snyder, an error allowed Suhan — Brookville’s starting pitcher — to score for the 1-0 Lady Raiders lead. But Snyder and the Lady Beavers would get out of the threat allowing just the one run after they were able to get Brookville into a double play at home and first base to get out of the inning.
The only other Lady Raiders hit came from Aubre Eble, a single off DuBois’ second pitcher Emma Delp in the fourth inning. Snyder and Delp combined to strike out nine, Delp seven in her three innings.
THURSDAY, May 5
Keystone 16,
Brookville 0
At Knox, host Lady Panthers needed four innings to beat the visiting Lady Raiders in their second game of the day. Keystone beat A-C Valley 15-4 in five innings in its first game of the day.
Against Brookville, Natalie Bowser went 3-for-3 and hit a home run while driving in four runs while tossing a one-hitter in the circle.
Jordan Daisley singled for the Lady Raiders’ lone hit.
Courier-Express Sports Writer Tyler Kolesar contributed to this story.