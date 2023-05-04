BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team split its doubleheader with Bradford at Blake Field at Northside Park last Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders took the first game 5-1, but Bradford bounced back and dealt the Lady Raiders a 10-Run Rule, 12-2, loss in six innings.
They haven’t played since with last Friday’s home game with A-C Valley/Union rained out and then canceled when Wednesday’s makeup date was washed out as well. Monday, the Lady Raiders’ trip to Punxsutawney was postponed to May 17. The Lady Raiders visit Brockway Thursday before Monday’s home game with DuBois. Friday’s game at Marion Center was moved to May 11.
In the opening twinbill game with Bradford last week, Lady Raiders pitcher Alyssa Tollini tossed a four-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks.
Brookville had four hits, but made good uses of them, two of them triples from Megan McKinney and Tory McKinney. Megan tripled to lead off the bottom of the first and scored on Caden Suhan’s single. Suhan scored two batters later on an infield error.
Two more runs came in the third inning when Suhan walked, Tollini was hit by a pitch to set up Tory McKinney’s two-run triple. The fifth run came in the bottom of the sixth inning when Laela Kammerdeiner walked with one out and came around to score on Kyra Beal’s groundout.
Bradford spoiled Tollini’s shutout bid in the seventh when Haile Jackson singled in a run with two outs.
In the second game, the Lady Raiders managed just three hits off Bradford starter Sophie Cornelius. Elisabeth Delancey and Aubre Eble walked while Laela Kammerdeiner singled in a two-run second inning, but that was it for their scoring.
Cornelius walked two and struck out one while her teammates broke it open with five runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and five runs with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to end the game.