KANE — In a non-conference road trip to Kane, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team dropped a 47-24 decision Tuesday night.
Kane led 19-10 at halftime before rolling out a 17-6 third-quarter advantage to put the game away. Mia Anderson and Maya Smith scored 17 and 13 points respectively to lead the Lady Wolves, who finished the regular season with an 11-10 record.
Brookville (5-16) was led by Eden Wonderling’s 11 points. Bentley Hughey scored six points.
The Lady Raiders visit DuBois for their final game Friday.
In last week’s games:
THURSDAY, Feb. 9
Brookville 51,
Bradford 35
At home, the Lady Raiders finished off the season sweep of Bradford.
Leading 14-12 after the first quarter, the Lady Raiders outscored Bradford 27-12 over the next two quarters to pull away for the District 9 League win.
Eden Wonderling scored a career-high 25 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and making four steals. She drilled 4 of 9 3-pointers in a night otherwise seeing plenty of missed shots on both sides as neither team shot over 30 percent.
Kerstyn Davie, who didn’t play in the Lady Raiders’ 48-42 win at Bradford on Jan. 13, finished with 12 points. Samantha Whitling had five point and seven rebounds. Kaida Yoder dished out a team-high four assists while Bentley Hughey collected eight rebounds. Reggan Olson, in her final home game as a senior, scored four points with seven rebounds and six steals with three blocks.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8
Elk Co. Catholic 47,
Brookville 22
At St. Marys, the hosts jumped out to an 18-1 lead after the first quarter and built a 29-6 lead by halftime. In the third quarter, the Lady Crusaders led by as many as 33 points, putting the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock into motion.
Reggan Olson’s six points led the Lady Raiders. Kaida Yoder had four points with five rebounds.
The Lady Crusaders got 12 and 11 points from Tori Newton and Lucy Klawuhn.