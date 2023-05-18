BROOKVILLE — Looking for a streak-ender Monday against winless Clarion, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team finally broke through after a slow start.
Down 2-0 going into the bottom of the fourth, then 5-4 going into the bottom of the fifth, Brookville grabbed leads both teams, the second of which put the game away in a 13-6 win over the Lady Cats at Blake Field at Northside Park.
The Lady Raiders scored seven-runs in the bottom of the fifth take the lead for good, then added two more runs in the sixth to set the final score.
Their win ended a three-game losing streak as they take a 7-10 record into two remaining regular-season games with Punxsutawney, Wednesday on the road and Thursday at home.
Brookville will indeed enter the District 9 Class 2A playoffs and it appears that the Lady Raiders will be a No. 7 seed or 8 seed in an eight-team bracket that’ll start next week. That would get them a road game at either top seed Curwensville or No. 2 seed Cranberry in the quarterfinals.
Lady Raiders head coach Carl McManigle was heartened to see how his team finished the game after a slow start.
“It’s been my team’s M-O all year long. They fight and fight and don’t give up,” he said. “I think just about every win we’ve had this year we’ve scratched and clawed and I’m so proud of the girls and how they’ve improved from last year and how they keep the momentum through the game and never get down. It was a great team win for them.”
Emilie Mahle’s one-out triple, Bri Forrest’s following double and an infield throwing error by the Lady Raiders gave Clarion a 2-0 lead in the top of the third. That lead held until the Lady Raiders scored four times in the bottom of the fourth.
With one out, Tory McKinney and Jordan Daisley singled. Elisabeth Delancey then laid down a bunt that wound up loading the bases after Clarion tried to get an out at third. Two Clarion errors in the inning and Natasha Rush’s clutch two-out single through the infield gave the Lady Raiders a 4-2 lead.
“Elisabeth’s bunt was a big at-bat and I have to give Natasha credit big-time with her hit. She hasn’t batted much throughout the year because I hit for her, but I had faith in her today and that hit also helped turn the game,” McManigle said.
But Clarion re-took the lead with three runs in the top of the fifth. Hadlee Cambell doubled in two runs with one out then scored on Alicyn Burford’s single for the 5-4 lead.
The Lady Raiders sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fifth with Alyssa Tollini, Tory McKinney, Jordan Daisley and Delancey all singled after one out. Daisley and Delancey drove in runs and two more came in on a misplayed grounder hit by Audre Eble.
Then with two on base and two outs, Megan McKinney drove a pitch over the head of rightfielder Brinley Kiskadden for a three-run inside-the-park homer to cap the decisive seven-run outburst.
Clarion scored in the sixth when Mahle tripled again and scored on Forrest’s second double.
The Lady Raiders had 15 hits off Clarion pitcher Haylee Cratsley, who struck out three and walked none. Tory McKinney singled three times, Daisley singled twice, and Audre Eble singled two times along with Rush and Tollini.
“It’s like any team that has trouble with a slower pitcher, it takes some time to get into a groove swinging the bat, but like I said, I’ve been proud of the girls all year long. We got to seven wins this year so far and we’ll be heading into the playoffs on a high note,” McManigle said.
Lady Raiders starter Alyssa Tollini struck out a career-high 12 batters while walking two and hitting a batter, allowing nine hits.
In other games:
FRIDAY, May 12
Elk Co. Catholic 10, Brookville 2
At Blake Field at Northside Park, Elk County Catholic pitcher Emily Mourer powered the team at the plate by going 4-for-4 with a two-run homer over the left-field fence while adding two doubles and a triple while driving in four runs.
She was strong in the pitching circle, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning before settling for a four-hitter with eight strikeouts.
The Lady Raiders avoided a 10-Run Rule loss in the sixth when Megan McKinney reached first with a leadoff walk, Alyssa Tollini doubled in McKinney to end the no-hitter and shutout. Tory McKinney then singled in Tollini to make it 10-2.
The Lady Raiders singled twice more off Mourer in the bottom of the seventh with Jordan Daisley and Megan McKinney but failed to score.
THURSDAY, May 13
Marion Center 9, Brookville 0
Also at Blake Field, the Lady Raiders managed just three hits off Marion Center pitcher Cheyenne Silvis in a shutout loss.
Cadence Suhan, Leala Kammerdeiner and Alyssa Tollini singled off Silvis, who struck out 15 and walked one.
Natasha Rush and Alyssa Tollini pitched for the Lady Raiders with Rush going the first 6 1/3 innings, striking out three.
Note: See C-L softball roundup story for doubleheader split with the Lady Lions.