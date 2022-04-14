DuBOIS — Similar to the baseball team’s trip to St. Marys on Monday to face Elk County Catholic, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team was schedule to resume its suspended game and follow that up with a matchup against DuBois at Heindl Field.
The Lady Raiders and ECC will start at 1:30 p.m. to resume their suspended game from Monday at Benzinger Park. The Lady Crusaders were leading 6-0 going into the bottom of the second inning before rain suspended play.
After the completion of that game, the Lady Raiders play a “home” game against DuBois at Heindl Field at 3:30 p.m. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Blake Field at Northside Park.
Brookville went into Thursday with an 0-3 record. Next Tuesday, the Lady Raiders visit Johnsonburg.
Last Wednesday at St. Marys in less than ideal conditions at Benzinger Park, the Lady Raiders dropped a 12-4 decision to the Lady Dutch. Olivia Eckels went 4-for-4 with five runs scored with a double and triple for St. Marys.
The Lady Dutch scored four runs in the first inning, but Brookville loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the fifth inning hanging on to a 6-4 lead before ace pitcher Kendall Young entered the game in relief of starter Lindsey Reiter and struck out Kyra Beal to end the inning.
Young pitched the final 2 1/3 innings to earn the save actually in relief of Reiter, who went the first 4 2/3 innings, walking five and allowing five hits. Young struck out three.
Kara Hanslovan had three hits while Young added two hits with both driving in two runs as St. Marys pulled away with three runs in each the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings. Jianna Gerg, Rosa Deprator, Lauren Mosier and Hanslovan hit doubles.
Natasha Rush and Alyssa Tollini both pitched for the Lady Raiders, Rush going the first 4 2/3 innings and giving up 11 hits and five walks with two strikeouts. Tollini threw the final 1 1/3 innings.
The Lady Raiders had five hits, all singles, with Delaney Barr singling in a run in their three-run fourth inning to get within 5-3.