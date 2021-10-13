BROOKVILLE — The last time the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team faced St. Marys, it was a four-set loss on the road that dropped them to 1-6 back on Sept. 21.
Since then, the Lady Raiders have won four of five games, including a three-set sweep of St. Marys at home Monday night, 25-13, 25-20, 25-17. Now, the Lady Raiders are sitting at 5-7 going into Thursday’s Pink Night home game with Punxsutawney, another team that topped them the first time around.
“It’s important, because we’re trying to make playoffs so we needed this game, it was huge,” Lady Raiders head coach Tina Housholder said. “The girls started working on team bonding last week. They met before the game and it helped with their communication. The attitude and communication has been great.”
Julia Bailey led the Lady Raiders with eight kills while Morgan Kulik finished with six and Reggan Olson five. Bella Hill had two kills and a block while Ashton Pangallo finished with two kills and four aces. Emaa Venesky finished with 14 digs.
“Julia was hitting the ball well tonight and so did Kulik, and all of the girls played strong up front,” Householder said.
The Lady Dutch (5-7), who host Punxsutawney tonight, got six kills each from Rylee Nicklas and Lindsey Reiter. Both also had five assists while Payton Bauer finished with three blocks.
Brookville led most of the night, with the exception of a 2-0 St. Marys lead to start the second set. Kulik had three of her kills in the opening set while Olson and Bailey had three apiece in the second set. Pangallo served three aces in the Lady Raiders’ 4-0 start to the third set on the way to an 18-8 start.
St. Marys won the junior varsity match in three sets, 23-25, 25-22, 15-9.
Saturday, the Lady Raiders play in the Elk County Catholic junior varsity tournament. Next Monday and Wednesday, they visit DuBois and host Clearfield for their final two regular-season games before the Elk County Invitational for varsity on Oct. 23.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, Oct. 7
Lady Raiders
sweep Brockway
At Brockway, the Lady Raiders made it a season sweep of the Lady Rovers with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 win.
Morgan Kulik led Brookville with six kills while Mya Morey served 14 points, including two aces.