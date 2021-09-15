BROOKVILLE — Visiting DuBois needed three sets, two of them close ones, to sweep the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team, 25-23, 25-7, 26-24 Tuesday night.
The loss dropped the Lady Raiders to 1-4 going into Thursday’s trip to Punxsutawney. Saturday, they play at the Brockway Tournament before traveling to St. Marys next Tuesday.
Against the Lady Beavers, Brookville got three kills apiece from Mya Morey and Julia Bailey. Reggan Olson, Ashton Pangallo and Bella Hill each finished with two.
Emaa Venesky had 10 digs while Pangallo finished with eight.
The Lady Raiders won the JV match in three sets, 25-19, 15-25, 15-13.
In Tuesday’s other game:
C-L sweeps
Venango Catholic
At Oil City, the visiting Lady Lions won in straight sets, 25-16 25-15, 25-14 to improve to 3-0 to start the season.
Celia Shaffer finished with eight kills while Kendall Dunn finished with 25 set assists.
Overall, the Lady Lions served 17 aces.
Next up for C-L is Cranberry at home next Tuesday and Union also at home Thursday.
MONDAY, Sept. 13
Redbank Valley sweeps
Lady Raiders
At home against the defending District Class 1A champion Lady Bulldogs, Brookville lost in straight sets, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23.
After getting swept at Clearfield on Saturday by a combined seven points, the Lady Raiders did play better but not enough to scratch out a set against the Lady Bulldogs.
“We had the girls saying at the end of tonight that if we played like that, we can win,” Lady Raiders head coach Tina Householder said. “They were proud of themselves and that’s what matters. They knew they didn’t play their best against Bradford and Clearfield.”
Reggan Olson finished with six kills and one ace. Bella Hill had four kills, Ashton Pangallo had two kills and three aces and Emaa Venesky finished with five aces.
“We had better coverage, better movement and we missed so many serves on Saturday, and we still did tonight, but it was better tonight,” Householder said. “I really thought our defense stepped up tonight and were in position where they should be. They were passing well and getting good movement and that’s what we wanted to see improved from the last game.”
The closest they came to winning a set was in the second set with a 20-17 lead before Redbank Valley closed out the set with an 8-2 run. Two hitting errors and a serving error hampered their efforts to close it out.
In the third set, the Lady Raiders jumped out to an 8-2 lead before Redbank Valley took the lead for good at 13-12. Reggan Olson’s ace got the Lady Raiders within 21-20 late, and then a Lady Bulldogs serving error and hitting error allowed Brookville to tie it up at 22-22 before two straight Lady Raiders hitting errors put the Lady Bulldogs at match point.
The Lady Raiders won the junior varsity match, 24-26, 26-24, 15-4.
SATURDAY, Sept. 11
Lady Raiders swept
at Clearfield
At Hyde, the Lady Raiders were swept by the hosts, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23.
Julie Monnoyer led the Lady Raiders at the net with five kills. Bella Hill and Morgan Kulik finished with four and three kills apiece. Emaa Venesky had eight digs with Monnoyer and Ashton Pangallo service two aces apiece.
THURSDAY, Sept. 9
Brookville fall in
five at Bradford
At Bradford, the Lady Raiders went up 2-1, but couldn’t finish things out in a five-set loss at Bradford Thursday night.
The hosts topped Brookville, 18-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19, 15-10 to drop the Lady Raiders to 1-1 going into their trip to Clearfield Saturday.
Ashton Pangallo and Emaa Venesky served seven and five aces respectively for Brookville.
Lady Lions sweep Forest
At home against Forest Area, the Lady Lions used a solid service game to win their second game in as many nights with a 25-9, 25-4, 25-4 win in their home opener.
Kendall Dunn played a huge role in the victory handing out 20 assists while serving for 14 of the 35 total aces.
“In that third set Kendall served for like 14 straight points to get us going,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe. “She’s such a good athlete and sees the court so well and she can pick her spots.”
C-L took the opening set 25-9.
In the second set with the Lady Lions holding a five-point lead of 8-3 and after a side out made the score 9-3, it was Ruby Smith who stepped to the service line. Smith served for 10 straight points to push the lead to 19-3 before a service error gave the ball to the Lady Fires.
C-L closed out the set on a 6-1 run for the 25-4 victory.
“Serving has really been our focus since day one of practice and in the offseason,” said Troupe. “We want to be aggressive with our serves to get our opponent out of their offense and get us into ours.”
Dunn started the third set by serving for 14 straight points in opening a 14-0 lead. That hole would be too steep to overcome for the Fires as C-L closed out the set and the match with another 25-4 victory.
Ruby Smith and Alyssa Wiant paced the Lady Lions at the net with five kills each.
“We had a pretty balanced offense tonight,” said Troupe. “With all the aces we really didn’t get to run a lot of things, but when we did, we were pretty efficient and got a lot of people involved.”
C-L also won the junior varsity match, 25-16, 25-11.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 7
Lady Lions sweep Franklin
At Franklin, the Lady Lions beat the hosts in straight sets, 25-22, 25-16, 22-15.
Brooke Kessler and Ruby Smith led the way with nine and eight kills respectively while Celia Shaffer and Ruby Smith each served five aces. Kendall Dunn had 25 assists.
Correspondent Steve Smail contributed to this story.