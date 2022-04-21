BROOKVILLE — The weather-forced layoff continues for the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team, which lost its game at Johnsonburg to weather and poor field conditions on Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders will make that up hopefully at home on Monday when the teams will play a doubleheader here at Blake Field at Northside Park starting at 4 p.m. The date was already scheduled for a single game.
Next Wednesday, it’ll be another doubleheader for the Lady Raiders at Bradford followed by a home game with Redbank Valley next Friday.
Last week, the now 0-5 Lady Raiders played twice at Heindl Field in DuBois on Wednesday, dropping the completion of their suspended game at Elk County Catholic from April 11 and playing the scheduled game with DuBois.
Both didn’t go Brookville’s way as they ended with 15-Run Rule losses, 17-0 in four innings to ECC and 19-3 in three innings to DuBois.
In the loss to ECC, the Lady Crusaders finished off the bottom of the second where the game was stopped because of rain two days earlier and scored nine runs. In the bottom of the fourth, they scored eight runs with no outs to end the contest.
Emily Mourer blasted a three-run homer to walk-off the Mercy Rule finish. She also pitched and limited the Lady Raiders to two hits.
The lone hits for the Lady Raiders were a double from Jordan Daisley and single from Tory McKinney.
In the second game, DuBois posted 11 runs in the top of the second in between two four-run innings as the visiting team in a game originally scheduled for Brookville.
The Lady Beavers pounded out 19 hits with Bella Gregory going 4-for-4. Sarah Henninger hit an inside-the-park home run and Gabby Gulvas had two triples.
Brookville did get three runs in the bottom of the third. After Alyssa Tollini drew a walk, two straight DuBois errors allowed her to score to make it 19-1. Daisley then hit an RBI single to center to cut the deficit to 19-2 and McKinney scored on a wild pitch to make it 19-3, setting the final score.
Tollini, Cadence Suhan and Aubre Eble had Brookville’s other hits.
Courier-Express Sports Writer Tyler Kolesar contributed to this story.