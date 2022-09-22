NEW BETHLEHEM — Back to back? Why not?
The Brookville Lady Raiders made it two wins in a row and took a 2-0-1 streak into Thursday’s home game with Keystone after Tuesday’s 2-0 shutout win at Redbank Valley. Monday night, it was 3-2 double-overtime win at home against Brockway.
“Coming off a win in double-overtime (3-2 Monday), that’s exhausting, but at the same time that gave us some flow and we came down here and put it to them right away,” said Lady Raiders head coach Kaitlyn Hill, whose team improved to 3-4-1 going into Thursday’s home match with Keystone. “If we’re going to do back-to-back, we might as well win both.”
Lauren Castellan arced a 25-footer off a direct kick toward the goal and it went off the hands of Lady Bulldogs goalkeeper Emma Kemmer just 41 seconds into the game.
“Lauren has a nice leg. We really strive to work on set pieces and it showed tonight,” Hill said. “(The quick goal) is huge. That kind of set the stage right there. I think we played overall well and collectively we played very well on defense.”
With 5:42 left before halftime, Breanna McKendree’s long pass into the goal area was picked up by Hannah Lundgren who made it 2-0 and set the final.
Brookville outshot Redbank Valley, 9-2, with goalkeeper Kerstyn Davie making the two saves, one of them denying Ember Hetrick on a penalty kick less than two minutes into the second half.
Monday’s dramatic win over Brockway ended a 12-game losing streak that dated back to a 7-3 win over the Lady Rovers in Sept. of 2015 and it was finished off by Lundgren’s goal off a Castellan throw-in with 55.7 seconds left in the second OT period. She was able to get a shot off in traffic amongst a handful of Brockway defenders and past goalkeeper Josie Orinko, who played a strong game in net.
“That was a nice throw-in from Lauren. It took two bounces into the box and I don’t know if their goalkeeper missed it, but Hannah was right there and she put it into the back of the net,” Hill said. “She wanted it and proved today that she’s capable of scoring. Sometimes it’s hard to find that first goal. She found it, so I think it’ll starting coming for her.
“I was proud of the girls. It was a rough start, but I think we finished where we wanted to be obviously with the win at the end. But we played more aggressive and outhustled them tonight. Brockway is a good team and for us to do that, we had to dig deep. Their goalkeeper is very good and talented.”
It was a back-and-forth affair with Castellan setting up the first goal of the game as well with her assist on Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez’s goal with 26:33 left in the first half.
Brockway tied it less than four minutes later on Amanda Decker’s goal and then took a 2-1 lead when Delayne Fremer set up Mia Martino at the 15:36 mark of the first half.
But the Lady Raiders tied it before the end of an active first half when Madeline Reitz’s pass to freshman Kaida Yoder on a breakaway attempt she converted with 8:03 left before halftime.
The speedy Yoder gave Brockway trouble most of the game. She drew a penalty kick penalty with 13:05 left in regulation, but Orinko stopped Castellan’s PK attempt. Orinko again came up big in the closing seconds of regulation, sliding to stop a shot on goal by Yoder on a pass from Grace Park.
Orinko made two above-average saves on shots by Yoder and Park in the first OT and two more in the second extra 10-minute period before Lundgren ended it in the closing seconds.
The Lady Raiders outshot Brockway, 18-8, with Orinko saving 15 shots and Davie stopping six for Brookville.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, Sept. 15
Clarion 1,
Brookville 1
At home against the Lady Cats, Clarion scored first on Anna Gribik’s perfectly placed 25-yard chip shot from above the box with 14:26 left in the first half.
The one-goal lead stood up until almost the same time left in the second half. Taking a pass from just outside the top of the box from freshman Hannah Geer, another freshman Kaida Yoder turned her first career possession and varsity touch and put it into the net to tie the game.
Yoder had just entered the game about a minute before the score in her first varsity game.
Yoder had a chance to end the game as time ticked out in regulation, but her shot near the 18-yard line went wide right.
Despite a heavy field position and possession edge for most of the game and especially into the two extra 10-minute overtime periods, the Lady Raiders couldn’t finish off any opportunities.