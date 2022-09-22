NEW BETHLEHEM — Back to back? Why not?

The Brookville Lady Raiders made it two wins in a row and took a 2-0-1 streak into Thursday’s home game with Keystone after Tuesday’s 2-0 shutout win at Redbank Valley. Monday night, it was 3-2 double-overtime win at home against Brockway.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos