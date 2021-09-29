BROOKVILLE — Playing for the first time in a week, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team topped visiting Karns City in a four-set win, 25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23.
The win was their second, improving the Lady Raiders to 2-6 going into Thursday’s home date with Bradford.
The Lady Raiders dropped a five-setter at Bradford back on Sept. 9, then beat them on their way to a tournament title in Brockway on Sept. 18.
Next week, the Lady Raiders visit Kane Monday and host Ridgway Tuesday before visiting Brockway next Thursday.
Against Karns City, the Lady Raiders trailed 11-5 to start the first set, but served their way back into the game and won the set.
Ashton Pangallo served seven aces to lead the team from the line. Also from the line, Emaa Venesky had five aces with Julia Bailey, Reggan Olson, Brooke Stephens and Morgan Kulik each with one.
Last Thursday’s matchup at DuBois Central Catholic was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns at DCC.