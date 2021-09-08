BROOKVILLE — Hosting the Allegheny Mountain League for the second and final time, the Brookville Lady Raiders golf team managed to go a perfect 5-0.
While their four-player score was 255, the Lady Raiders topped two full squads in Brockway (265) and Ridgway (267) with DuBois, Punxsutawney and Curwensville all fielding just three golfers apiece.
For Brookville, Audrey Barrett led the team with a 61 with Grace Molnar (62), Karlee Stiver (64) and Lindsey Clinger (68) also scoring. Taryn Hoffman (73) also played.
The low round of the day went to Punxsutawney’s Maeve Hanley, whose 47 beat Alexis Pfeufer by one stroke.
The Lady Raiders and the rest of the AML head to Curwensville’s home course, Eagles Ridge, on Thursday. Next Tuesday, it’s back to Laurel Mill Golf Course in Ridgway.
In Tuesday’s other match:
DuBois dumps
Raiders
At DuBois Country Club, the Beavers’ top six players all shot in the 40s to beat the visiting Brookville Raiders, 178-207.
DuBois’ Cody Jaconski captured medalists honors on his home course with a 41, while Brock Smith had a 44. Landon Gustafson shot a 46, with Tyson Kennis rounding out the Beavers’ scoring with a 47.
Killian Radel shot a 50 to lead Brookville, while Owen Caylor and Bryce Rafferty were right behind him with 51s. Ian Pete closed out the Raiders’ scoring with a 55 playing the No. 4 spot. Brookville’s fifth player, Patrick Diedrich, also came in with a 55.
The Raiders were scheduled to visit Curwensville Wednesday before Saturday’s trip to the Bradford Invitational. Next Monday and Tuesday, the Raiders host DuBois and visit Clearfield respectively.
In last week’s matches:
THURSDAY, Sept. 2
Lions second
at Clarion Oaks
At Clarion Oaks Golf Course, the Clarion-Limestone Lions finished second behind Clarion in a KSAC match that didn’t include normal front-runner Moniteau that was out due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Lions shot a five-player 252, well behind Clarion’s 219. The Bobcats put the first two golfers on the board with medalist Kam Kerle and Devon Lauer shooting a 38 and 40 respectively.
For the Lions, Nick Aaron tied for third with a 43. Brady Fowkes (47), Jordan Hesdon (49), Rylie Klingensmith (53) and Kaden Ferguson (60) rounded out the team scoring. Jack Craig (62) also played.
Next up for the Lions is a trip to Hunter’s Station in Tionesta on Thursday. Saturday, it’s the Bradford Invitational before next Monday’s KSAC match at Foxburg Country Club.
Lady Raiders golf at
Ridgway
At Laurel Mill Golf Course last week, the Lady Raiders shot a four-player 269 to beat host Ridgway’s 277.
Audrey Barrett carded a 65 with Karlee Stiver (66), Kat Kelly (68) and Maeve Jordan (70) making up the rest of the team’s scoring. Lindsey Clinger (77) and Taryn Hoffman (82) also played.
DuBois’ Alexis Pfeufer won medalist honors with a 45. DuBois’ Sarah Henninger finished with a 49 while DuBois’ Sophia Sedusky and Ridgway’s Kaitlyn Amacher shot 53s.
DuBois shot the low team score with a 203. Brockway scored a 272 and Curwensville had just three players. Punxsutawney was out of the match due to COVID-19 concerns.