BROOKVILLE — Transitioning into a new season with a new coach and despite losing eight players to graduation, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team are basically focused on just improving.
And first-year head coach Tina Householder has seen that. The 1995 BAHS graduate and former assistant the past seven years has also been the Brookville YMCA Director for the past 16 years.
As far as the volleyball staff goes, she’s flipping positions with last year’s head coach Melinda Burton, who resigned as head coach due to family considerations. The rest of the staff is intact with Joyce Reitz, Elyse Hamaker and Dan Olson. So the consistency remains within the program.
“It’s been simple because Melinda is working here at the school and it takes the load off me,” Householder said. “She’s been the organizer for years and it makes it easier for me, that’s for sure.”
And the numbers are strong with 29 girls, including nine seniors and a handful of underclassmen who saw at least some varsity action from last year’s 4-11 season.
“They look really good,” Householder said. “We have a lot of girls who saw tons of playing time in the past who are now seniors.”
So it’s the group of seniors that include Ashton Pangallo and Emaa Venesky, who both saw some playing time as sophomores during the Lady Raiders’ D9 title run, along with Julia Bailey, Lauren Barnacastle, Bella Hill, Kaylee Himes, Morgan Kulik, Mya Morey and Emily Spencer.
Others who will likely work into the playing rotation are juniors Reggan Olson, Brielle Ross and Brooke Stephens while sophomore Julie Monnoyer and Eden Wonderling, who got on the court some as a freshman. The overall group gives Householder plenty of options.
While Pangallo will run the offense from setter, Venesky captains the defense from the libero spot. Bailey and Hill along with Monnoyer are the middle hitters. At outside hitter are Kulik, Stephens, Morey, Olson and Wonderling, although the last three will fill in at other spots as well. Among the defensive specialists, or back row spots are Barnacastle, Himes, Spencer and Ross.
Overall, it’s a group that wants to improve on last year’s record and make a run at a District 9 Class 2A playoff berth.
“I did ask them to turn in team goals and they definitely want to see a winning season and make it to the playoffs,” Householder said. “I completely agree with that. We didn’t get to .500 last year and I think we could easily do that this year.”
The 17-game season with two varsity and one junior varsity tournament begins Sept. 7 at home against Brockway. The game will also serve as Senior Night.
ROSTER
Seniors: Julia Bailey, Lauren Barnacastle, Bella Hill, Kaylee Himes, Morgan Kulik, Mya Morey, Ashton Pangallo, Emily Spencer, Emaa Venesky.
Juniors: Reggan Olson, Brielle Ross, Brooke Stephens.
Sophomores: Aubre Eble, Victoria Hill, Julie Monnoyer, Zoie Potts, Natasha Rush, Eden Wonderling.
Freshmen: Jamison Colgan, Amanda Corbett, Jordan Daisley, Riley Eble, Bethan Hack, Avery Pangallo, Gabby Phillips, Izabel Simpson, Sage Snyder, Cadence Suhan, Alyssa Tollini.
SCHEDULE
September
7-Brockway
9-at Bradford
11-at Clearfield, 10 a.m.
13-Redbank Valley
14-DuBois
16-at Punxsutawney
18-at Brockway Tournament, 9 a.m.
21-at St. Marys
23-at DuBois CC
28-Karns City
30-Bradford
October
4-at Kane
5-Ridgway
7-at Brockway
11-St. Marys
14-Punxsutawney
16-at Elk Co. Catholic JV Tournament, 9 a.m.
18-at DuBois
20-Clearfield
23-at Elk Co. Catholic Tournament, 9 a.m.
JV matches begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted.