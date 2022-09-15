Both Brookville Area High School soccer teams went into Tuesday’s games looking for a win.
For the Lady Raiders, their first win of the season came in a 3-1 victory at Punxsutawney while the Raiders, in another tight matchup, dropped a 2-1 double-overtime decision to visiting St. Marys in a home makeup game.
That put the Lady Raiders at 1-4 going into Thursday’s home game with Clarion starting at 4 p.m. while the Raiders dropped to 1-5 prior to Thursday’s second game of the home twinbill starting at 6 p.m. against Clarion-Limestone.
The Lady Raiders led 1-0 after the first half at Punxsutawney as Jazmines Sarvey-Vazquez scored in the final minute of the half. Then in the second half, the Lady Raiders made it 2-0 on Lauren Castellan’s goal with 17 minutes remaining.
Up 2-1, Sarvey-Vazquez added an insurance goal and her second of the game off an assist from Grace Park.
For the Raiders, their fourth straight loss was their third one-goal setback of the season. Saturday, the Raiders fell 3-2 and in the opening Kramer Memorial Tournament, they lost 3-2 to Clearfield and beat DuBois Central Catholic 3-2.
Against St. Marys, the game was decided on James Pistner’s goal 35 seconds into the second 10-minute overtime period.
Steven Plyler gave the Raiders the initial lead with 10 minutes left in the first half and St. Marys pulled out the late heroics with Luke Anderson tying it up with just 2:03 left in regulation. Pistner then put in a rebounded shot by Anderson to end the game in overtime.
“They did what their plan is, square pass, drop and kick it as far as you can and let your big guys get under it,” said Raiders head coach Dave Reitz said. “We had plenty of chances to score a second goal in regulation.
“Overall we are at a minus-9 goal differential through six games. Last year at this point, we were minus-22. The kids are doing well, but it’s the finishing that is hurting us.”
Saturday, the Raiders got two more goals in the loss at Bradford. Isaac Hetrick assisted on the first goal which opened the game’s scoring. His second goal off a Thomas Bowser pass tied it at 2-2 with 1:30 left in the first half.
The Owls scored the game-winner on a penalty kick by Alex Rimer with 7:47 left in regulation.
Last Wednesday, both teams dropped shutout losses at home to DuBois. The Lady Raiders lost 12-0 while the Raiders were blanked 3-0.