NEW BETHLEHEM — Opening the season with a win, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team got a big boost from sophomore Alyssa Tollini in Monday’s 5-3 win over Redbank Valley at the New Bethlehem Little League Field.
Tollini singled and doubled and scored two runs while going the distance in the pitching circle, striking out five and walking none while scattering eight hits.
“The big key there was that Alyssa didn’t walk anyone,” Lady Raiders head coach Carl McManigle said. “We made a couple errors and it didn’t affect the girls. They just shrugged them off and we made plays when we had to make them.
“That’s why we work hard in practice, to do the fundamentals and turn them into good things in the game when they work right.”
Brookville broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the top fifth inning as Tollini doubled in a run and scored on Tori McKinney’s single to put the Lady Raiders up 4-2.
After Redbank Valley cut it to 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Raiders scored their fifth run in the top of the seventh when Tollini reached with a walk and came around to score on a throwing error.
Tory and Megan McKinney each had three hits for the Lady Raiders, who played some small ball with bunting and running the bases to put pressure on the opposing defense.
“The best thing about that is because we have some speed to use and put girls into motion. We haven’t had that in the past,” McManigle said.
The Lady Bulldogs (1-3) got two hits apiece from Quinn White and Paytin Polka, who doubled.
Mackenzie Foringer was the losing pitcher, striking out 11 and walking two while allowing 10 hits.
Next week, the Lady Raiders visit DuBois Wednesday and St. Marys next Friday.