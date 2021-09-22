ST. MARYS — Looking to build off Saturday’s tournament win at Brockway, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team dropped a four-setter at St. Marys.
The Lady Dutch won 25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 30-28.
Ashton Pangallo led the Lady Raiders with 16 assists, 12 digs and four kills. Julia Bailey had seven kills with Morgan Kulik adding five. Mya Morey had 11 digs, three kills and two aces.
The Lady Raiders (1-6) visit DuBois Central Catholic Thursday before hosting Karns City Tuesday.
In Tuesday’s other game:
C-L host Cranberry
At home against Cranberry, the host Lady Lions dropped a five-setter as the Berries held on after building a 2-0 lead, 25-22, 26-24, 28-30, 21-25, 17-15.
The Lady Lions (3-1) got 20 kills from Ruby Smith and 35 set assists from Kendall Dunn.
Thursday, the Lady Lions host Union. Next Tuesday, the Lady Lions visit Clarion.
SATURDAY, Sept. 18
Lady Raiders win
Brockway Tourney
At Brockway, Brookville captured the tournament title in a six-team setup, capping it with a three-set, 29-31, 25-23, 15-10 win in the final against Bradford.
The win over Bradford avenged a five-set loss in Bradford on Sept. 9.
“That was a back-and-forth match and for the girls to come out on top this time was just super for them,” Lady Raiders head coach Tina Householder said. “To be down a game in the finals, they came back strong.
“The girls played as a team and the tournament atmosphere was fun for them. They were able to hang out as a group and were a family. That’s what they needed.”
In pool play, the Lady Raiders split two sets with DuBois Central Catholic and Bradford, and swept Union, Brockway and Cameron County.
In the tournament semifinals, the Lady Raiders beat DuBois Central Catholic in a one-set matchup before their three-set win over Bradford.
THURSDAY, Sept. 16
Punxsutawney
sweeps Brookville
At Punxsutawney, the hosts beat the Lady Raiders, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20.
The Lady Raiders got five kills from Julia Bailey. Emaa Venesky had nine digs and Ashton Pangallo finished with six assists and three service aces.
Samantha Griebel led Punxsy with nine kills. Ciara Toven had four kills and five aces, while Danielle Griebel recorded 17 assists. Emma Galando had seven digs and Sydney Hoffman four digs.
Brookville won the junior varsity match in straight sets.