BLAIRSVILLE — Scoring 10 runs in the first two innings, the Brookville Fireman’s Club Junior Legion baseball team notched a lopsided 13-1 win over Kovacik Insurance in a game stopped after five innings due to the 10-Run Rule Monday.
Coming off a four-hit game against Punxsutawney on Sunday, Sergio Sotillo continued his hot stretch with three more singles and scored three runs while walking once and drive in two runs. He wasn’t alone as Ladd Blake went 4-for-4 with a double.
Sam Krug also had a multi-hit game with three hits, including two doubles. Joel Burton had two hits and three RBIs while Luke Burton doubled and knocked in three runs.
The win hiked the Fireman’s Club’s record to 7-5 with two games remaining in the Indiana County League regular season. Brookville was scheduled to host Young Township Wednesday before another home game with SW Jack on Thursday.
Brookville put the first six batters on base to start the game in the first inning, scoring four runs. Joel Burton singled in two runs for the only RBI hit of the four-run rally. In the six-run second, five straight batters reached base to start the inning. Blake singled in a run, Luke Burton doubled in two runs and Krug doubled in a run with Sotillo making it 10-0 with his two-out RBI single.
Three more runs in the fourth made it 13-0 as Parker Kalgren and Sotillo singled in runs and Blake doubled in the other.
Landen Marrara, Joel Burton and Kalgren combined for the win on the mound with a two-hitter and five strikeouts. Burton struck out five in two hitless innings.
In other games:
SUNDAY, June 25
Brookville 6,
Mahoning Valley 2
At McKinley Field, consistent hitting led the way for the Brookville Fireman’s Club as it won 6-2 over Mahoning Valley of Punxsutawney.
While the hitting may have been the team’s focal point during the day, the pitching efforts from Luke Burton and Ladd Blake helped key the win.
Burton went the first three innings, giving up all three of Punxsutawney’s hits while walking three and striking out two along with both runs, one of them earned. Blake went the final four innings of hitless relief to get the win, striking out seven and walking three.
After an uneventful first two innings, Brookville fell behind 2-0 following the top of the third, but cut into the deficit slightly after a Sergio Sotillo single, his second of four singles, put two men on and then a Landen Marrara single to left drove in Joel Burton from third.
The team’s next string of runs came in a four-run fourth that put them ahead for good. Luke Burton doubled, moved to third on a groundout then came in to score after three straight walks, the third worked by Parker Kalgren with the bases loaded to tie the game.
Sotillo’s third single drove in two runs for a 4-2 lead and after two outs, Sam Krug singled in Kalgren for a 5-2 advantage.
As a change in pitching occurred, Blake took the mound in relief of Luke Burton and was
nearly perfect through his fourth innings, striking seven of the 15 batters faced without giving a hit up and only walking one.
The Fireman’s Club scored one more time in the fifth when a sacrifice fly from Joel Burton brought his brother Luke.
Brookville had nine hits, four of them by Sotillo and the double and triple from Luke Burton.
Correspondent Rees Taylor contributed to this story.