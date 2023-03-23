TULSA, Okla. — For Lehigh University freshman-eligible heavyweight Nathan Taylor, it’s a starting point to what he hopes to do again.
In his initial trip the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center last weekend, Taylor finished 1-2 in the heavyweight bracket. Seeded 21st, Taylor won the middle bout of his nationals trip and finished the season 17-12.
In his opener, Taylor went up against No. 12 seed Colton McKiernan of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and was blanked 4-0. McKiernan rode Taylor out in the second period and added a takedown in the third, plus riding time advantage.
McKiernan, the 12th seed, came up one win shy of a top-eight medal finish.
In his consolation opener Thursday night, Taylor rebounded with a bonus win, defeating Bucknell’s Dorian Crosby by an 11-1 major decision. Taylor totaled four takedowns, including two in the final period to secure the bonus point.
Then on Friday, Taylor’s run came to an end when he lost in a rematch with Harvard’s Yaraslau Slavikouski, who avenged an EIWA tournament loss with a 4-2 decision, reversing Taylor in the third period when the Mountain Hawk was working to ride out.
Top-seeded Mason Parris of Michigan wrapped up his perfect season with the heavyweight title, capping a 5-0 tourney run and 38-0 season with a 5-1 win over No. 3 seed Greg Kerkvliet in the final. No. 2 seed Wyatt Hedrickson of Air Force was third, No. 4 seed Tony Cassioppi of Iowa finished fourth, No. 9 seed Lucas Davison of Northwestern was fifth, Missouri’s 10th seed Zach Elam was sixth, No. 5 seed Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State was seventh and No. 11 seed Trent Hillger of Wisconsin finished eighth.
Lehigh had one All-American finish as senior Josh Humphreys finished third at 157 pounds after beating another District 9 native and former DuBois state champion Ed Scott of North Carolina State in the consolation final.
Humphreys is now a two-time All-American after earning his first podium finish at the NCAA Tournament. He earned first-team All-America honors in 2020 following the cancellation of that year’s tournament. His 2023 medal is the 160th All-America honor earned by Lehigh wrestlers.
It’s the first All-American finish for Scott, a sophomore who qualified for nationals last year and finished 2-2.
Also for Lehigh, Malyke Hines finished 2-2 at 141, Tate Samuelson was 2-2 at 184 and Michael Beard finished 3-2 at 197.
— Clarion Golden Eagles 184-pounder Will Feldkamp captured a seventh-place All-American finish for Brookville native and head coach Keith Ferraro after his pin of North Carolina’s Gave Kane in the seventh-place bout.
With the win, Feldkamp wrapped up a remarkable season that saw him become Clarion’s first NCAA place winner in 10 years. His seventh-place finish makes him the Golden Eagles’ highest finisher since Bekzod Abdurakhmonov took third place at 165 pounds in 2013; James Fleming also placed that year, taking fifth at 157 pounds.
Feldkamp earned a reputation as one of the most capable pinners in the sport this season, so it seemed fitting that the final match of the season would come down to one more fall. Midway through the first period Kane put on a front headlock and appeared to send Feldkamp to his back, but Feldkamp rolled through and turned the tables on Kane, immediately tilting him for a takedown and a four-point near fall. Kane got to his stomach and Feldkamp went to work breaking him down, eventually finding the hold that would flatten Kane for the pin with 17 seconds left in the period.
The fall was Feldkamp’s 14th pin of the season, ranking him second in the nation across all weight classes behind only Air Force’s Wyatt Hendrickson. As such, Feldkamp led all 184-pounders in the country in wins by fall. He finishes his season with a 29-6 overall record; impressively, Feldkamp lost just two matches after Dec. 16, one to national finalist Aaron Brooks and the other to fifth-ranked Marcus Coleman in the consolation quarterfinals.