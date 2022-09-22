Jason Megnin vs. Brookville
Clarion-Limestone’s Jason Megnin controls the ball during last week’s 2-0 win over Brookville.

 Photo by Rich Rhoades

BROOKVILLE — It’s been awhile since the Clarion-Limestone Lions played a full soccer game.

Last Thursday’s 2-0 win at Brookville was shy of finishing due to darkness with 13:07 left, so that puts the Lions back to Sept. 13 in their 10-0 win over DuBois Central to the last full contest.

