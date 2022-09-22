BROOKVILLE — It’s been awhile since the Clarion-Limestone Lions played a full soccer game.
Last Thursday’s 2-0 win at Brookville was shy of finishing due to darkness with 13:07 left, so that puts the Lions back to Sept. 13 in their 10-0 win over DuBois Central to the last full contest.
Monday’s game at home against Karns City was postponed. Lions (5-1) were scheduled visit Forest Area Thursday. Next Tuesday and Thursday, the Lions visit Kane and Ridgway respectively.
Against the Raiders last week, both Lions goals came in the first half as Bailee Verdill scored just over five minutes into the game on a feed from Blaise Cunningham.
Wyatt Boyden set up Thomas Uckert to make it 2-0 with 20:29 left in the half.
The Lions had a chance off a penalty kick in the second half, but Boyden’s shot caromed off the cross bar, just above a leaping Raiders goalkeeper Brody Barto.
The Lions had a 2-0 lead before officials called the game due to darkness. The game was official, giving the Lions the shutout win, albeit shortened one.