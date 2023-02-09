WEST SUNBURY — Jordan Hesdon lit up Moniteau for 26 points and led the Clarion-Limestone Lions to a 60-29 blowout win Tuesday night in a KSAC Large School win.
Hesdon led the Lions to a 38-17 lead by halftime. The Lions led 55-21 after three quarters with Hesdon doing all of his damage in just three quarters. He finished with five assists, five rebounds and three steals.
Also for the Lions, Rylie Klingensmith finished with 12 points and Alex Painter added nine points.
The Lions hiked their winning streak to 17 and improved to 19-1.
The Lions finish the regular season schedule with a trip to Karns City Thursday and a home game with Cranberry next Tuesday.
Still unbeaten in the KSAC-Large, the Lions are assured one of the two KSAC playoff spots in the division with Karns City clinching the other spot. Their order of finish depends on how the final two games.
The KSAC playoffs are Feb. 16-18.
In other games:
FRIDAY, Feb. 3
C-L 68, Keystone 46
At Knox and playing their first game without injured Jase Ferguson and despite a few rough patches, the Lions rolled past the Panthers.
The game marked the first for the Lions without Ferguson, who is sidelined with an elbow injury.
“We weren’t sure what to expect coming into the game tonight without Jase out there and we had some mistakes and miscommunications but the guys continued to do a decent job defensively which has kind of been our strength this season,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson.
Alex Painter once again led the offense with 16 points and four steals. Jordan Hesdon, Riley Klingensmith, and Jack Callen each added 10 points. Callen and Ty Rankin each pulled down six rebounds. Jack Craig who scored six points also handed out eight assists.
“Alex once again did a nice job on the offensive end tonight, but he’s been doing such a good job defensively all season,” said Ferguson. “He’s usually tasked with guarding the other team’s best player and he’s been able to shut them down for the most part.”
Cole Henry led Keystone with 14 points while Drew Keth made all seven of his free throws in scoring 13 points.
Keystone led 6-4 three-plus minutes into the game before C-L would close the quarter on a 15-7 run to take a 19-13 lead after one.
The lead remained six early in the second at 21-15 before a 14-0 C-L run pushed the lead to 35-15. Keystone then closed the quarter with a 6-0 run to close the gap to 35-21 at halftime.
The Panthers would cut the lead down to 11 at 39-28 about the midway point of the third quarter. Keystone would continue to trail by 12 at the end of the quarter 47-35.
“We were missing a lot of shots in that third quarter and Keystone responded with a couple three’s and some free throws to get back in the game,” said Ferguson. “We starter knocking down some shots again and began to get that cushion again.”
Klingensmith started a 17-4 spurt to open the fourth quarter with a three-pointer as the Lions put the game away by extended their lead to 64-39.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1
C-L 78, Union 60
At home and playing in its second game in as many nights, the Lions used a 17-0 quarter-ending run turning an 8-6 deficit into a 23-8 lead en route to an 18-point win over the visiting Knights.
Alex Painter led C-L with a career high 19 points, Jordan Hesdon added 14, Jack Callen 13, and Riley Klingensmith 10. C-L had 11 of the 13 players on the roster enter the scoring column for the evening.
Callen grabbed seven rebounds while Ty Rankin pulled down five boards. Painter collected four steals. Jase Ferguson collected seven steals and five assists.
“We have a lot of guys who are capable of leading us in scoring on any given night,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “Tonight, Alex had the hot hand. It makes us hard to defend when you can get scoring from a number of sources.”
C-L trailed 8-6 midway through the first before Ferguson started the run with a three-pointer (his only points of the evening). Hesdon capped the run with a runner in the lane at the buzzer for the 23-8 lead.
Union would score the first five points of the second to cut the lead to 10 at 23-13, but once again the Lions would respond with an 18-4 run to push the lead to 41-17. C-L would lead 49-22 at halftime.
A Painter 3-pointer near the six-minute mark of the third quarter put the mercy rule running clock into effect with a 59-27 C-L lead. The Lions would hold a 71-40 lead after three.
Union made the score look a lot closer with a 20-7 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to set the final score.
Dane Johnston paced Union with 19 points while Trey Fleming added eight. Dawson Camper and Zander Laughlin each scored seven points.
The win came at a price though as Ferguson left the game with his elbow injury after crashing into the wall following a charging call with 1:35 left in the third quarter.