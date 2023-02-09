Brookville, PA (15825)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy. Rain showers this evening, with overcast skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.