STRATTANVILLE — After a disappointing end and losing 6-3 to DuBois Central Catholic in the semifinal round of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs last year, the Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team and head coach Todd Smith are looking to get over the hump with virtually the entire roster returning.
The Lions lost one player to graduation in Hayden Callen. Returning starter and dual-sport athlete a year ago Ryan Hummell sticking with track, according to Smith.
“We were disappointed with that loss in the playoffs,” said Smith, whose team is scheduled to host Cranberry Monday. “However, DCC is a quality team and it kind of made us change our approach heading into this season. We have a 20-game schedule and our non-conference games are against some very good competition. We have Bradford, DCC, St. Marys and West Shamokin to name a few. So, we’re hoping that is going to help us get prepared for the playoffs.”
The Lions return nine players from last season while also bringing in six freshmen whom Smith thinks could make an immediate impact.
“The big thing is going to have to try and replace Hayden,” said Smith. “We’ve had that one-two punch with Bryson Huwar and Hayden Callen over the past couple of seasons. Hopefully, Tommy Smith can step in and be that number two guy behind Bryson this season. We’ve got some other arms we can use in Logan Lutz a freshman and Jordan Hesdon a junior who have each been throwing well. Kohen Kemmer another freshman and Corbin Coulson a senior who saw some time on the mound last season.
“So, that’s six guys I feel confident in right there to give us some solid innings pitched. We’ll need more guys with the bigger and more compact schedule we have.”
Smith feels he has a pretty good idea of who his defensive starters will be. Sophomore Jake Smith (.256) moves to catcher from the outfield. Sophomore Nick Aaron (.438) is back at first base and freshman Jase Ferguson is likely going to start at second base.
KSAC MVP and St. Bonaventure recruit Bryson Huwar (.605, 9 doubles, 14 RBIs) or sophomore Tommy Smith (.353) will play shortstop depending on who is pitching and if neither is pitching, Smith could play several other positions.
Huwar was 5-1 with a microscopic 0.91 earned run average with 52 strikeouts against just nine walks in 30 2/3 innings. Smith was 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA with 28 strikeouts and 18 walks in 14 innings. Nobody else returning threw more than six innings.
Senior Brady Fowkes will play third base.
Junior Jordan Hesdon (.383) is penciled in to play right field. Senior Corbin Coulson (.295) is slated to start in center field. Left field is looking to be patrolled by a group including freshmen Logan Lutz or Kohen Kemmer with sophomore Jack Craig possibly getting some time in that spot. Another returning player is Michael Snyder a senior who appeared in four games last season.
Along with Huwar who was named league MVP while also being named first team pitcher and designated hitter. Jordan Hesdon, Corbin Coulson and Tommy Smith were all named to second team all-conference teams.
“Obviously, we want to try and win the KSAC again although this year there are going to be several tough teams out there,” Smith said. “We’ve been to three straight D9 semifinal games so we would like to get over that hump and try and win a D9 championship. As I said before playing that bigger and tougher schedule will help prepare us for that challenge.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Bryson Huwar, Corbin Coulson, Michael Snyder, Brady Fowkes.
Juniors: Jordan Hesdon.
Sophomores: Tommy Smith, Nick Aaron, Jake Smith, Jack Craig.
Freshmen: Jase Ferguson, Logan Lutz, Kohen Kemmer, Jesse Siwiecki, Jayden Siwiecki, Aiden Coulson.
SCHEDULE
March
28-Cranberry
April
2-Bradford, 1 p.m.
4-Otto-Eldred
6-North Clarion
12-at Forest Area, 4 p.m.
13-at DuBois CC, 4 p.m.
14-A-C Valley/Union
18-at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.
19-at Clarion, 4:30 p.m.
21-Karns City
25-at Keystone, 4 p.m.
26-at A-C Valley/Union, 4 p.m.
May
3-at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
4-Moniteau
9-at North Clarion, 4 p.m.
11-Clarion
13-at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.
16-at Cranberry
18-Oil City
Games start at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted