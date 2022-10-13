BROCKWAY — Hiking its record to 10-2, the Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team downed Brockway 4-1 Tuesday night at Varischetti Field, spoiling the Rovers’ Senior Night.
The Lions led 2-1 going into the final 12 minutes before scoring twice to break the game open.
C-L got a hat-trick from Thomas Uckert in their 4-1 win against the Rovers.
Bailee Verdill netted the Lions fourth and final goal, while Nathan May scored for the Rovers.
Next up for the Lions is a home game at Clarion High School against Keystone on Thursday at 6 p.m. Saturday, the Lions host Karns City at 11 a.m.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, Oct. 6
C-L 3, DuBois 2
At DuBois, the Lions spoiled another Senior Night in their one-goal win over the Beavers.
The teams played an even first half that saw both sides score twice, but it was the Lions’ second goal that knotted things at 2-2 that went a long way in deciding the game.
That’s because Thomas Uckert converted a penalty kick with 3:53 remaining in the half to pull his team even despite being outshot 10-6 in the opening 40 minutes.
Clarion-Limestone’s Bailee Verdill netted his second goal of the game 12:29 into the second half to put the Lions up for good at 3-2. The C-L defense and keeper Tyler Bingham did the rest from there. Bingham posted nine saves, seven in the first half on a night when his team was outshot 17-12 overall.
Clarion-Limestone drew first blood in the fourth minute when Verdill tracked down a long ball into the DuBois box. McAllister hurried out in an attempt to corral the ball, but Verdill just beat him to it and fired a shot past the Beaver keeper to make it 1-0 3:39 in.
DuBois countered with some strong play, but freshman Landon Akers had a long shot stopped by Bingham just before the 7-minute mark. He didn’t miss on his next opportunity, as he stole a Lions pass, dribbled in through the defense and blasted a shot past Bingham to even the score at 9:24.
The Lions nearly regained the lead just over a minute later, but Beavers goalkeeper Cullen McAllister made a nice save on a shot by Uckert to keep it 1-1. DuBois then tipped the momentum in their favor for the next 10 minutes or so, but couldn’t crack Bingham.
He turned away a shot by Isaac Brigger in the 12th minute, then got help from a defender who cleared the ball out of harms way after Beaver Edward Burkett had drug a shot past a sprawling Bingham in the 16th minute.
The Lion keeper added two more saves before the midway point of the first half on shots by Akers and Wineberg.
McAllister returned the favor on the other end in the 23rd minute, denying a shot by Brenden Bettwy.
DuBois then grabbed the lead in the 28th minute when Wineberg slipped a pass through the Lions defense that freshman Landon Pawl ran onto before finding the top right corner of the net to put DuBois up 2-1.
Teammate Thai ran nearly made it 3-1 a couple minutes later but just missed redirecting home a ball played into the box that Bingham initially got his hands on.
McAllister came up with a nice save less than two minutes later to preserve the DuBois lead, while Bingham made a diving save on a Tran shot on the other end 42 seconds later.
DuBois’ Jay Parekh then had a shot go just wide right before the 35-minute mark as the Beavers came up empty on another prime scoring chance. Those missed opportunities came back to hurt them a couple minutes later when Uckert converted his penalty kick to tie the game after a Lion was fouled in the box.
Verdill then found the back of the net on the Lions’ second shot of the second half to give C-L a 3-2 advantage with 27:31 to play. The Lions kept the pressure on the DuBois net the next 15 minutes but came up empty themselves as Bettwy had a shot sail high, Verdill one wide and another stopped by McAllister.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.