Verdill and Bettwy vs. RBV
Clarion-Limestone’s Bailee Verdill (10) goes for the ball while Redbank Valley’s Nick Moore goes flying. C-L’s Brandon Bettwy (11) trails the play.

 Photo by Mike Maslar

DuBOIS — Bouncing back from its first loss of the season last week against Brockway, the Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team blasted host DuBois Central Catholic, 10-0, Tuesday afternoon.

Bailee Verdill scored five goals and added an assist while Danny Schweitzer scored two goals with an assist. Brenden Bettwy added two goals while Brady Pierce scored as well with Thomas Uckert having an assist.

