DuBOIS — Bouncing back from its first loss of the season last week against Brockway, the Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team blasted host DuBois Central Catholic, 10-0, Tuesday afternoon.
Bailee Verdill scored five goals and added an assist while Danny Schweitzer scored two goals with an assist. Brenden Bettwy added two goals while Brady Pierce scored as well with Thomas Uckert having an assist.
The 5-1 Lions visit Brookville Thursday. Next Monday, the Lions host Karns City.
Last Wednesday at home against Redbank Valley, the Lions ran into a Bulldogs buzz-saw in an 8-3 loss that saw the still-unbeaten Bulldogs lead 5-3 by halftime and score three unanswered goals in the second half.
For the Lions, Thomas Uckert scored two goals with an assist while Bailee Verdill added a goal and two assists.
Redbank Valley got five goals from Owen Harmon while Owen Clouse scored three goals and made five assists. The Bulldogs followed up that win with a 4-2 victory at home over Brockway Tuesday. The Lions had beaten the perennial D9 power by the same score back on Sept. 1.
They’ll play both teams again, at Brockway on Oct. 11 and at Redbank Valley Oct. 17.