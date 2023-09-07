STRATTANVILLE — It’s a strong 3-0 start for the Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team after Tuesday’s 7-2 rout of visiting Brockway at the C-L Sports Complex.
The Lions, who visit Redbank Valley next Tuesday, have outscored their three fallen foes, 23-2, so far.
Against the Rovers, the Lions scored five unanswered goals to break a 2-2 tie, leading 4-2 by intermission and adding three goals in the second half.
Four different Lions found the back of the net with Brenden Bettwy and Thomas Uckert scoring two goals apiece. Wyatt Boyden scored a goal and assisted on Bettwy’s goal in the first half that put the Lions up 3-2. Dany Schweitzer scored the Lions’ first goal off a Nathan Frederick assist then set up the first of Uckert’s two second-half goals.
Boyden’s goal was set up by Layton Dunn before Boyden’s setup of Bettwy. In the second half. Aiden Wilson and Martin Ormeno assisted on Uckert’s second goal. Two headers were scored off corner kicks, Quinn O’Neil in the first half to make it 4-2 and Bettwy’s second goal in the second half that set the final.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, Aug. 31
C-L 6,
DuBois CC 0
At Clarion High School, Wyatt Boyden scored two goals while Thomas Uckert scored a goal and added two assists to help the Lions defeat visiting DuBois Central Catholic.
Brenden Bettwy, Martin Ormeno, and Layton Dunn also scored goals for the Lions.
Boyden opened the scoring at the 33:19 mark with Danny Schweitzer collecting the assist for a 1-0 lead. Uckert scored at the 19:09 mark unassisted. Less than a minute later Bettwy scored at the 18:25 mark off an assist from Uckert for a 3-0 lead.
Ormeno added the fourth goal of the first half at the 3:26 mark putting in a rebound shot by Uckert that deflected off the goalkeeper. Boyden scored his second of the contest with just 58 seconds remaining in the first half for a 5-0 lead. Ormeno assisted on that goal.
Dunn scored the only goal of the second half with just 2:41 remaining to set the final score.
C-L put 16 shots on goal.