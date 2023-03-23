RURAL VALLEY — Pounding out 15 hits with nine different players having at least one, the Clarion-Limestone Lions opened the baseball season with an 11-0 five-inning win at West Shamokin Tuesday afternoon.
The Lions scored runs in all five of their at-bats. Jordan Hesdon led the hit parade with three singles while Logan Lutz doubled twice. Kohen Kemmer and Aiden Coulson each had two hits. Jack Craig and Braden Murray also doubled.
The offense was more than enough for the pitching duo of Tommy Smith and Lutz. Smith allowed both of West Shamokin’s hits while striking out nine and walking one. Lutz struck out the side in the fifth to secure the 10-Run decision.
The Lions are off until a March 31 home date with A-C Valley/Union.